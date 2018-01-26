Dairygold launches fixed milk price scheme

Dairygold has announced the details of its new Fixed Milk Price Scheme, which will run over a three-year period from March 1, 2018 to November 30, 2020.

Dairygold has announced the details of its new Fixed Milk Price Scheme, which will run over a three-year period from March 1, 2018 to November 30, 2020.

The scheme provides milk suppliers with a voluntary option to help manage milk price volatility and deliver price certainty on a fixed volume of their milk deliveries.

It also offers a fixed price of 31.25c/L, including VAT, set at reference milk constituents of 3.30pc Protein and 3.60pc Butterfat, including bonuses. Under this new scheme a milk supplier delivering the 2017 average Dairygold milk constituents (Fat and Protein) will receive equivalent to an average price of 34.77c/L.

This is Dairygold’s third Fixed Milk Price Scheme and it is voluntary and open to all contracted milk supplying Society Members. Interested milk suppliers are asked to apply before Friday, February 16, expressing their preference for 5pc or 10pc of their 2017 supply, a fixed volume which will apply for each calendar year to November 2020.