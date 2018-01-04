Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 4 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairygold elects Tipperary farmer as new Chairman

Newly elected Chairman John O’Gorman with Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
Newly elected Chairman John O’Gorman with Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Ireland’s largest farmer-owned Co-Operative this afternoon announced that John O’Gorman has been elected as its new Chairman.

Mr O’Gorman who has served as Vice-Chairman since 2017 replaces James Lynch who served as Chairman for three years and recently stepped down having served the maximum term permitted on the Board of Dairygold.

Mr O’Gorman, from the Tipperary region was first elected to the Board of Dairygold in January 2013.

Speaking after his election as Chairman John O’Gorman said: “I’m honoured to have been elected to serve as Chairman of Dairygold. It is a long-standing and ambitious organisation with a deep commitment to its members and shareholders.

"I am grateful to the Board for the confidence and trust they have shown in me today and to the members who have supported me over many years. I look forward to working closely with the Board, Chief Executive Jim Woulfe, staff and Dairygold’s Members."

He also paid tribute to his predecessor James Lynch who served as Chairman with great leadership and stewardship over the last three years.

“Dairygold has had a remarkable period of growth and development that has supported our Members to realise their on-farm ambitions. I look forward to playing my part in Dairygold’s continued success and exciting future.”

Also Read

John O’Gorman and his wife Alison have three daughters and live in Clogheen, Co Tipperary. John holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Management and a Diploma in Corporate Direction, Food Business from UCC. The position of Vice-Chairman will be filled at the next meeting of the Dairygold Board.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy processors report benefit of reduced iodine levels in feed

Dairy prices rise as dry weather impacts Kiwi production
Soaring numbers of dairy cows will create increased demand for workers

Dairy farmers in desperate need of workers as sector explodes

How simple measures help this farmer cope with calving nearly 200 cows in one...
Edmond Harty is the CEO and technical director of Dairymaster, a milking equipment manufacturer. Its global headquarters are in Causeway, County Kerry. Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan

Ireland's 'Silicone valley for cows' - where rocket technology is used...
Joe Hennessy in the newly constructed dairy on his farm at Clerihan, Co Tipperary

'A good set-up will also deliver on quality of life' - Tipp dairy farmer on his...
Graham Swanton, farm manager; Donal Mullane, Teagasc area manager, and Bill Carroll on Bill’s farm at Kilsheelan, Co Tipperary

How this Tipp dairy farmer developed a modern dairy unit to milk over 200...


Top Stories

A new report warns most farmers outside the east of England would struggle to compete at world market prices (Owen Humphreys/PA)

'Public goods' payments to replace 'unjust' EU farm subsidies in UK...
Photo: Getty Images.

Calls to reduce antibiotic usage on farms by European Parliament
A barn painted with the US flag is seen in the snow covered field in Kanawha, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

US agriculture markets jump as 'bone-chilling' weather hits farming belt

Major development in establishment of Beef Producer groups
Currently, Britain is falling significantly behind major competitor countries in the rate of growth in productivity. Image: Depositphotos.

British farmers failing to 'keep pace' with European rivals, urged to...
Karen Elliffe from Westmeath was crowned the W.R. Shaw Queen of the Land for 2016. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

New figures show Ireland has by far the least female farmers in Europe
(stock photo)

Get the latest scheme payments update - many farmers' money held up