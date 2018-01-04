Dairygold elects Tipperary farmer as new Chairman

Ireland’s largest farmer-owned Co-Operative this afternoon announced that John O’Gorman has been elected as its new Chairman.

Mr O’Gorman who has served as Vice-Chairman since 2017 replaces James Lynch who served as Chairman for three years and recently stepped down having served the maximum term permitted on the Board of Dairygold. Mr O’Gorman, from the Tipperary region was first elected to the Board of Dairygold in January 2013.

Speaking after his election as Chairman John O’Gorman said: “I’m honoured to have been elected to serve as Chairman of Dairygold. It is a long-standing and ambitious organisation with a deep commitment to its members and shareholders. "I am grateful to the Board for the confidence and trust they have shown in me today and to the members who have supported me over many years. I look forward to working closely with the Board, Chief Executive Jim Woulfe, staff and Dairygold’s Members."