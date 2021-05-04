Farming

Dairygold confirms it won’t provide home for disgruntled Glanbia suppliers

Adamant: Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Photo: Clare Keogh Expand

Adamant: Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe. Photo: Clare Keogh

Declan O'Brien

Dairygold will not provide a new home for disgruntled Glanbia suppliers, the Cork-based co-op’s AGM was told last week.

Chief executive Jim Woulfe ruled out the possibility of his dairy processor taking existing Glanbia suppliers or surplus milk during peak production months from individual Glanbia farmers.

