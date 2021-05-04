Dairygold confirms it won’t provide home for disgruntled Glanbia suppliers

Dairygold will not provide a new home for disgruntled Glanbia suppliers, the Cork-based co-op’s AGM was told last week.

Chief executive Jim Woulfe ruled out the possibility of his dairy processor taking existing Glanbia suppliers or surplus milk during peak production months from individual Glanbia farmers.

Mr Woulfe told the AGM, held via webinar, that Dairygold had commercial dealings with Glanbia and that any new arrangements would be carried out on a business-to-business basis.

Glanbia has a significant shareholder base in the Castlelyons area of east Cork, and there has been disquiet expressed by farmers in the region over the peak milk supply restrictions introduced last month.

After the restrictions were announced, Dairygold confirmed that it was not interested in dealing directly with Glanbia suppliers.

Mr Woulfe’s comments copper-fasten that position, and firmly shut the door on any Glanbia suppliers hoping to switch to the Cork co-op.

Although supplies to-date this year are running 5pc ahead of 2020, Mr Woulfe insisted that Dairygold has adequate processing capacity to deal with the forecast milk output from its farmer-base up to 2025.

Supply growth to Dairygold in 2020 was put at 38m litres or 2.7pc, with the total volume of milk processed by the co-op increasing to 1.43 billion litres.

The co-operative has 2,670 suppliers, 148 of which are described as new entrants. The average herd size among Dairygold suppliers has reached 100 cows.

In a major challenge to the co-op’s dairy farmers, Mr Woulfe said Dairygold aimed to have its milk supply base carbon neutral by 2030.

Questioned by shareholders about delays to the start of operations at the new cheese plant in Mogeely, east Cork, he said there were no further details to announce as the issues relating to the development had not been resolved.

The plant, which is a joint-venture with the Norwegian firm Tine and aims to produce Jarlsberg cheese, has been delayed due to a judicial review of its planning approval.

The exit of Ulster Bank from the Irish market was also raised by shareholders at the AGM. Mr Woulfe said Ulster Bank had 20pc of the co-op’s overall debt levels of around €119m — reduced from €158m in 2019 — and that alternate lending arrangements were being considered.

Meanwhile, he confirmed to the AGM that the co-op’s pension fund has a surplus of over €30m.

The co-op’s network of stores and old creameries are also valued at close to €50m. The property portfolio includes the former CMP site at Kinsale Road in Cork city. The old CMP site was rezoned residential in 2019 and there are plans for over 700 residential units at the location.

In terms of his replacement as chief executive, Mr Woulfe, who announced last month that he is to retire later this year, said the succession process has started.