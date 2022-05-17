Farming

Dairy Vision Group makes mega-farm ban U-turn

The dairy group initially proposed restrictions on the upper limit of cows on new enterprises. Photo: Gabriel Cassan Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

A dairy industry committee has rolled back on a proposal to ban ‘mega’ dairy farms.

The Dairy Vision Group, which was established by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to stabilise and reduce emissions from the sector, proposed that restrictions on the upper limit of cows on new enterprises should be considered in its draft report.

