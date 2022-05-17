Dairy Vision Group makes mega-farm ban U-turn

A dairy industry committee has rolled back on a proposal to ban ‘mega’ dairy farms.

The Dairy Vision Group, which was established by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to stabilise and reduce emissions from the sector, proposed that restrictions on the upper limit of cows on new enterprises should be considered in its draft report.

However, in its latest version of the report seen by the Farming Independent, no clear limit on new entrant cow numbers is recommended.

Instead, the group states that a continuous high-growth expansion model of dairy farming driven by excessively large herds is not seen to be consistent with protecting the family farm.

In its latest revised report, it recommends the need for a consistent Milk Intake Policy across co-ops for those starting out in dairying who have not previously been in the industry.

The group stopped short of suggesting limits on cow numbers, unlike its previous report, instead calling for young farmers with enterprises consistent with the family-farm model to be prioritised, alongside existing family farms and other priority categories recognised by individual co-ops.

It says policy should outline what is important to the industry, including a commitment to reducing emissions from the dairy herd, whilst respecting the autonomy of co-op boards to responsibly protect the interests of their own businesses.

Read More

The group also provided more detail in its latest report to what had been initially been dubbed a farm retirement scheme.

Now called a Voluntary Dairy Exit/Deintensification Scheme it aims to reduce emissions from the dairy sector by incentivising farmers to voluntarily exit from dairy production, or to reduce their numbers of dairy cows for a minimum number of years.

The report, detailed how the measure would only reduce emissions if the scheme was structured in a way which prevents the reduced number of cows being replaced directly on the same holding with breeding ruminants.

This measure, it said, would also rely on the accuracy of projections that the total size of the dairy herd and volume of milk production would stabilise by 2030; so that the voluntary reduction via the scheme has a direct impact on reducing total emissions.

The group suggested that the principles of such a scheme should include a commitment, from the farmer to a specific reduction number at the commencement of a 'contract'.

The scheme would operate over that contract period and provide an annual payment each year per cow in line with the stated and verified reductions return.

It is proposed the farmer could not calve any cows or register births on the AIM system where they had opted to completely reduce stock numbers.

If the farmer opted for a partial reduction, it is suggested that they could not calve any more cows other than those in the herd but not included on their reduction scheme contract at the time of application.

The report also highlighted that 'legally' the commitment would need to be linked to the herd and the holding. Therefore, a farmer could not opt for the scheme, remove all their cows, and then transfer the holding during the contract and for the transferee to then start breeding cows on that holding.

It also noted that the contract period and the link to herd/holding are essential elements to ensure a reduction in emissions is achieved and persists over a period.

The draft report also highlighted key challenges such a scheme would face, including complexity in attaching the reduction commitment to the herd and the holding over the contract period.

It was also outlined in the latest draft that a number of stakeholders represented on the group raised concerns about an earlier version of this measure.

It was said many expressed the view that such a scheme has to be funded by the Exchequer.