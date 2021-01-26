Farming

Dairy set for another boom year as global demand rises

Milk production forecast to top 8.3 billion litres — and global traders are looking to stockpile supplies

Declan O'Brien

Ireland’s milk output grew by 3.8pc in 2020 and the overall supply for the year is likely to exceed 8.3 billion litres, Colin Kelly of Ornua has forecast.

Strong growth is expected again in 2021 as Irish dairy farmers take advantage of the positive outlook on global markets, particularly through the first six months of the year.

Mr Kelly, who is head of strategy planning and risk management at Ornua, said market projections indicated that global demand for dairy produce will expand by between 1.5pc and 2pc this year, but that output growth could be limited to 1.0-1.5pc.

