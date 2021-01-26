Dairy set for another boom year as global demand rises

Ireland’s milk output grew by 3.8pc in 2020 and the overall supply for the year is likely to exceed 8.3 billion litres, Colin Kelly of Ornua has forecast.

Strong growth is expected again in 2021 as Irish dairy farmers take advantage of the positive outlook on global markets, particularly through the first six months of the year.

Mr Kelly, who is head of strategy planning and risk management at Ornua, said market projections indicated that global demand for dairy produce will expand by between 1.5pc and 2pc this year, but that output growth could be limited to 1.0-1.5pc.

This is very good news for Irish dairy farmers. The increased market demand is primarily attributed to a shift in trader policy, with buyers looking to secure and carry more stock as a result of the supply disruptions associated with Covid-19. This new more cautious approach has resulted in the pre-Covid ‘Just-in-Time’ supply strategy being replaced by a ‘Just-in-Case’ approach, Mr Kelly explained. Milk production is forecast to expand in all the world’s main dairy regions, with output in Europe expected to grow by 0.8pc in 2021. The US’s milk output is predicted to increase by 1.4-1.5pc, while New Zealand’s production is forecast to grow by 1.0-1.2pc. Chinese demand However, the increase in global milk supplies will be offset through the first half of the year by buoyant dairy demand, Mr Kelly predicted. Strong buying by the Chinese has been a feature of the market since Christmas, with Mr Kelly pointing out that the GDT had hit its highest level since May 2014. Looking to potential challenges in the year ahead, Mr Kelly said the continued weakening of the US dollar against the euro was a cause of concern. The Ornua official explained that US butter was currently €1,000/t cheaper than European product.

He said the Food Box programme — the American government’s $6 billion Covid-19 aid measure — had provided a domestic market for increased US dairy production so far this year. And greater quantities of competitively-priced US dairy commodities could come onto the world market, should Washington end the Food Box initiative later this year. However, Mr Kelly said the threat from cheap US dairy commodities could be undermined somewhat by increased global corn prices. Meanwhile, ICMSA has rejected suggestions by Dairygold chief executive, Jim Woulfe, that Brexit difficulties will put an additional cost of 1c/l on the co-op’s cheese business. ICMSA dairy chair, Gerald Quain, said it was “premature” to talk about “building in” a cost of 1c/l for meeting the new logistical and administration costs around selling into Britain. “There will be teething problems associated with the new arrangements and we expect those to be worked through in conjunction with the UK authorities,” Mr Quain said.

