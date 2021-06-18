Why more and more dairy farmers are turning to Aubrac sires​​​​​

There has been an explosion in the use Aubrac bulls for cross-breeding, with the number of Aubrac-sired calves registered increasing by more than 250pc since 2015.

Dairy farmers are attracted by the Aubrac’s ease of calving, which has become more important as the dairy industry has expanded, according to Co Longford breeder Michael Hanlon — who was paid a record €4,350 last autumn for an Irish-bred Aubrac bull.

50pc of Aubrac-sired calves registered in 2020 were born to Friesian dams, an increase of nearly a third on 2019.

“Demand now is mainly from the dairy industry for ease of calving — they are getting a calf that is small at birth but a great calf to develop very quickly,” says Michael, who farms with his brother Eamonn at Dring.

“There are a lot of dairy farmers now buying Aubrac bulls who were not there in the past.

“That’s because a few years ago, if there was a problem at calving you could call on your neighbour, but that day is gone. Most farmers have no one to call on, because they are not at home any more.

“The Aubracs are also very quiet and settle into herds very easily. That is what the dairy farmers are looking for; they are happy and are coming back as repeat customers for bulls.”

Michael added Aubracs to his herd of Charolais and Limousin 15 years ago; he achieves high prices in all three breeds.

“I never expected the Aubrac to compete with the Charolais,” he says. “Where the Aubrac have a special place is their ease of calving.

“I’m getting on in years, and like many farmers, I was looking for easy calving without sacrificing the production of animals that would grow into very good cattle.

“Aubrac did that for me because they are small calves at birth but develop into really good cattle — they are all grading U.



“I went 15 years without losing a calf and never had a problem with them, because they are bred for survival in difficult conditions on their own,” he adds, explaining that his first and only loss of an Aubrac calf happened recently, in circumstances outside his control.

Aubracs were first imported into Ireland a quarter of a century ago, from France to a farm in Kildare.

Michael decided to buy Aubracs after seeing them on the Westmeath farm of Francis and Bernie Donohoe.

“Francis was going to France shortly after that, and I said if he could get me two outstanding heifers I would be very interested in them, but don’t bring me any rubbish,” he says.

“It is very hard to get the really good ones for sale in France because they don’t let many of them out of the country.”

In France, Michael noticed, Aubrac cattle did well in tough land and weather conditions, where he considered a lot of the time they would not have enough to eat.

“The land in Longford is generally not great, but it’d be considered very good compared to the conditions that the Aubrac were being kept on in France, and before long I could see how much better the breed was doing in this country,” he says.

“Every cow is fit to feed her calf well. Very few would feed two calves well, but they have good milk and plenty for one calf.

“They are very easily fed; regardless of the quality of the silage and with all breeds on the same diet in the shed, the Aubrac were always so much better, you’d think they were getting some meal.

“For some reason the Aubrac seem to utilise their feed better.”

From those first two heifers, Michael built up his herd. He watched the sales and paid top price for some, also using the best AI bulls he could find.

“I saw a few weaknesses in them and I was trying to match my cows with bulls that would breed stock to improve their weak points, and I believe I have been very successful,” he says.

A mark of his success was achieving the record price for an Irish-bred Aubrac bull when his May 2019-born Ashbrook Othello sold for €4,350.

Sired by Dauphin and with sires such as Roussei and Tenor in his maternal back pedigree, Othello has a Replacement Index value of €194. He also has a terminal index value of €121, alongside a calving ease value of 1.7pc on matings with beef cows.

Growth in demand for Aubracs driven by quality of sires available

Aubracs have moved ahead of Shorthorn, Saler, Blonde d’Aquitaine, Montbéliarde and Piedmontese as a beef breed choice of dairy farmers for cross-breeding.

And James Donnellan, chairman of the Irish Aubrac Breed Society, is confident that the numbers will keep growing.

He says breeders are now realising that there is a good choice of quality Aubrac bulls available in AI.

“That was not always the case and we are already seeing the benefit of that, and the other advantages that the breed has to offer, in demand for the bulls at the sales,” he says.

“The number of Aubrac bulls on the 2021 ICBF Recommended List of Bulls for dairy beef breeding has also been noticed by breeders.

“The growth of the breed has been slow, but we are now ahead of more breeds, and I think we are going to see a further increase in Aubrac on dairy farms for the ease of calving because there is no help on farms any more with calving difficulties.”

Official statistics

The official statistics show that half of the calves born to Aubrac sires in 2020 were born to Friesian mothers, compared to 15pc born to Aubrac dams.

In 2015 there were not enough Aubrac-sired calves born to Friesian dams to merit a separate listing —they were included among ‘other’ breeds.

The growth in demand has been fuelled by the quality of the sires available — they dominate the ICBF Dairy Beef Index of bulls for 2021, taking an unprecedented five of the top 10 places on the listing.

Leading the field is the 13-year-old French-bred Dauphin, which has retained the position for a number of years.

He is described as “one of the highest-rated proven Aubrac bulls in France on Maternal Abilities”, with a DBI of €147, with a low calving difficulty rate on dairy cows and a five-star rating within the breed and across all breeds.

The Irish AI societies describe Dauphin as “a popular choice for beef maiden heifers and dairy cows”.