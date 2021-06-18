Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why more and more dairy farmers are turning to Aubrac sires​​​​​

Aubrac bull use in the national herd is up 250pc in six years, and it’s mostly down to ease of calving, according to record-breaking breeder Michael Hanlon

&lsquo;Special place&rsquo;: Michael Hanlon with some of his Aubrac herd at Dring, Co Longford. Photos: Martin Ryan Expand
In demand: One of Michael's Aubrac bulls Expand
Success story: Some of Michael's Aubrac herd Expand
Helping hand: Michael and his brother Eamonn Expand
Easy calving: Michael's stock Expand
Easily fed: An Aubrac cow and calf Expand
Success story: Michael's Aubrac herd Expand

Close

&lsquo;Special place&rsquo;: Michael Hanlon with some of his Aubrac herd at Dring, Co Longford. Photos: Martin Ryan

‘Special place’: Michael Hanlon with some of his Aubrac herd at Dring, Co Longford. Photos: Martin Ryan

In demand: One of Michael's Aubrac bulls

In demand: One of Michael's Aubrac bulls

Success story: Some of Michael's Aubrac herd

Success story: Some of Michael's Aubrac herd

Helping hand: Michael and his brother Eamonn

Helping hand: Michael and his brother Eamonn

Easy calving: Michael's stock

Easy calving: Michael's stock

Easily fed: An Aubrac cow and calf

Easily fed: An Aubrac cow and calf

Success story: Michael's Aubrac herd

Success story: Michael's Aubrac herd

/

‘Special place’: Michael Hanlon with some of his Aubrac herd at Dring, Co Longford. Photos: Martin Ryan

Martin Ryan

There has been an explosion in the use Aubrac bulls for cross-breeding, with the number of Aubrac-sired calves registered increasing by more than 250pc since 2015.

Dairy farmers are attracted by the Aubrac’s ease of calving, which has become more important as the dairy industry has expanded, according to Co Longford breeder Michael Hanlon — who was paid a record €4,350 last autumn for an Irish-bred Aubrac bull.

50pc of Aubrac-sired calves registered in 2020 were born to Friesian dams, an increase of nearly a third on 2019.

Privacy