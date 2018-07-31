Farm Ireland
Torch heifer lights up Meath sale at €3,750

A potential ninth generation of VG/EX from the renowned Torch family in the Monamore Herd, Oldrose Rambo Torch topped the trade at the dairy sale from the Oldrose herd held in conjunction with the IHFA National Open Day on the Collins family farm in Ardcath, Co Meath.

Out of a dam that has averaged over 9,000kg in her first three lactations to date, the stylish September-born heifer sired by OCD Kingboy Rambo sold for €3,750.

Thirty-five lots from the Collins' Oldrose herd came under the hammer at the sale, conducted by Taaffe auctioneers, which met with strong demand and achieved a clearance of 80pc in the sale ring, with further sale concluded afterwards.

The average price recorded at the sale was €2,170, with four lots topping €3,000 and a number of sales between €2,500 and €3,000.

The herd has been built mainly on home-bred cow families with some choice purchases of select cow families made along the way. Current herd average is 9,540kg milk, 4.83pc fat, 3.26pc protein (305 days).

Also featuring in the pedigrees were some of the top international sires such as Mogul, Montross, Mardi Gras, Deman, Rambo, Kingboy and Diamondback.

Oldrose Dynamite Nora -bred from three generations of 3.60pc protein - sold for €3,400.

From the home-bred Nora family having high components and backed by four generations of VG/EX dams, she is due to calve in August and carries a PD to Mogul (sexed).

Impressive

Her impressive sire stack reads Ked Juror x Champion x Samuelo x Stonewall x Pellerat Dynamite.

Oldrose McDougal Deirdre, which sold for €3,200, was champion at the recent Fingal Show and generated a lot of excitement in the ring.

Her Dam Oldrose Dynamite Deirdre recently classified VG85; she has produced over 9,000kg milk in her first two lactations.

Born in October it is reckoned she could feature among the contenders in the forthcoming YMA National Calf show.

Oldrose Shottle Hazel 1 sold for €3,100. A family favourite, this Shottle daughter is from the Hazel family. She has a PD to Mogul with an expected September calving date.

Her Dam is considered to be one of the best cows ever milked at Oldrose. She is classified EX93 4E and has completed eight lactations with over 5,500kg milk solids produced in her lifetime.

Other leading prices included: l Oldrose Goldday Beatrice sold for €2,850

l Oldrose Gillespy Babs sold for €2,700

l Oldrose Gillespy Ethna 2 sold for €2,600.

l Oldrose Goldday Peach sold for €2,600.

l Oldrose Zelgadis Camelia sold for €2,400.

l Oldrose Dominant Red, Idealen Red, Oldrose Goldday Nancy and Oldrose Goldday Deirdre each sold for €2,200.

