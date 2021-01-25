The comfort zone: why ‘happy cows’ are the secret of this award winning dairy herd’s success

James Egan, pictured with the IHFA National Herd of the Year Award, on his farm near Tarbert in north Kerry

Cow comfort is everything when it comes to achieving good herd health. That's one of the key pieces of advice from James Egan, whose Tobermartin Holstein Herd has been selected as the IHFA 2020 Spring Calving National Herd of the Year.

"I'm a believer that cow comfort is absolutely everything in having a healthy herd and longevity in the cows," says James who, over the last 15 years, has built up a 90-cow herd now producing 700kgs solids on his farm at Tarmons East, Tarbert, Co Kerry.

"I like to breed cows that will last in the herd and have gone for an easy maturing cow that will score Good Plus (GP) at two years old and go on to develop and mature into VG as second or third calver. Hopefully they will then develop further into Excellent (EX) which in my experience this is the cow type for longevity," he says.

Most of the herd has been home bred with a lot of emphasis on breeding for health and longevity. One cow is now going strong into her 10th lactation and the herd average will exceed five lactations in 2021.

James believes that cow comfort has played a big part in the progress of the herd to date and his approach to herd management revolves around comfort, health and longevity.

Bullying

"I aim for plenty of space for all cows, and no bullying of the younger cows with plenty of access to water, plenty of water troughs which are a help to avoid bullying. They also have plenty of lying space which gives the younger cows more chance against the older cows," he says.

"Cow comfort is a big thing for cows to last. We have cubicle space for everything, with plenty of room in the sheds and straw bedding for cows calving and cows with any trouble. We live in part of the country with a heavy rainfall and cows are in five and a half months in the year.

"This year we fitted a cow brush and with the shine on the cows they look brighter and healthier.”

He also points out that a healthier herd of a manageable size reduces pressure on the farmer.

"Less can be more in herd size. I am happy where we are with 90 cows and will continue to improve the output with breeding and good nutrition. I don't believe in having double the cows and producing the same amount of milk because all that is doing is adding to management problems" he says.

"You are stressing out everything then. You are stressing out the animals and stressing out the farmer himself and the family life on the farm because everything has to go right, and nothing goes right all the time. You finish up running faster to keep still.”

"Farming is not complicated,” maintains James. “If you attend to the simple things, and do them right, everything else can fall into place We don't want to complicate things too much and if you don't attend to the small things you can finish up fighting a losing battle It is never one thing that effects an animal, it is the combination of things,” he says.

Cow families

James started farming in his own right in 2006 with a herd of 60 cows which has been gradually increased to 90 cows. He also works part-time off-farm as a breeding advisor with Munster Bovine.

He has placed a lot of emphasis on building up good cow families which are now making a big contribution to the overall herd performance.

Leading animals include Tobermartin Fal Pat 325 EX91 3E and Tobermartin Mau Bunty 235, both winners of Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) Gold Awards in 2016. Both cow families are long-lasting fertile cows with great production of milk solids, maturing into Excellent (EX) on Conformation.

Other prominent families include Jackie, Bunty and Nuala who rank high on EBI. The Aoife, Lady and Katie families are very consistent families for type and conformation.

James adds that QG Europe (QUR) and Hairy Breiz (HRZ) are two bulls who have had a very positive impact in breeding cows to establish great cow families.

Online Editors