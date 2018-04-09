The IHFA Pedigree Premier Bull Show and Sale at Nenagh Mart set a pace of demand not experienced at any breed sale to date this year.

Scramble for deals at the IHFA show and sale as achieves its highest clearance for several years

The clearance of 92pc was the highest recorded at the show and sale for several years. This was a 53pc increase on 2017, while the average price of €3,100 was up 14pc on last year.

Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA said: “We are very pleased with the results, especially, given the effect which the late spring is having on demand for bulls and the pressure that farmers are under for animal feed. “We often had larger attendances (of potential customers) at the sale, but the farmers here today came to buy bulls and that is what mattered in the end, which the excellent clearance showed.”

Aisling Harty, with Ballylongane Mister Jerudo, exhibited by Maurice Harty, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Tralee.

For the second time in eight days, West Cork breeder John O’Callaghan of the Mountfarna Herd at Farnivane, Bandon took home the cream of both the prizes and the prices. He made a clean sweep of the championship stakes, showing the overall Champion of the Show and Reserve Champion of Show.

Jane Hannan, Friarstown, Crecora, Co Limerick with the prizewinning bull, Lisnalty Magul 28 sold for €3,600