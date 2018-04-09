Farm Ireland
Scramble for deals at the IHFA show and sale as achieves its highest clearance for several years

Michael and John O'Callaghan, Farnivane, Bandon, holding their double winners, Mountfarna Jetstream, reserve champion, and Mountfarna Jetway, Overall Champion of Show at the IHFA Premier Show and Sale at Nenagh, with Pat Frawley, judge, Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA and Kathleen Watson, IHFA President.
Michael and John O'Callaghan, Farnivane, Bandon, holding their double winners, Mountfarna Jetstream, reserve champion, and Mountfarna Jetway, Overall Champion of Show at the IHFA Premier Show and Sale at Nenagh, with Pat Frawley, judge, Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA and Kathleen Watson, IHFA President.

Martin Ryan

The IHFA  Pedigree Premier Bull Show and Sale at Nenagh Mart set a pace of demand not experienced at any breed sale to date this year.

The clearance of 92pc was the highest recorded at the show and sale for several years. This was a 53pc increase on 2017, while the average price of €3,100 was up 14pc on last year.

Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA said:  “We are very pleased with the results, especially, given the effect which the late spring is having on demand for bulls and the pressure that farmers are under for animal feed.

“We often had larger attendances (of potential customers) at the sale, but the farmers here today came to buy bulls and that is what mattered in the end, which the excellent clearance showed.”

Aisling Harty, with Ballylongane Mister Jerudo, exhibited by Maurice Harty, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Tralee.
Aisling Harty, with Ballylongane Mister Jerudo, exhibited by Maurice Harty, Ballylongane, Ballyheigue, Tralee.

For the second time in eight days, West Cork breeder John O’Callaghan of the Mountfarna Herd at Farnivane, Bandon took home the cream of both the prizes and the prices.

He made a clean sweep of the championship stakes, showing the overall Champion of the Show and Reserve Champion of Show.

Jane Hannan, Friarstown, Crecora, Co Limerick with the prizewinning bull, Lisnalty Magul 28 sold for €3,600
Jane Hannan, Friarstown, Crecora, Co Limerick with the prizewinning bull, Lisnalty Magul 28 sold for €3,600

The big decision facing show judge Pat Frawley of the long established Croagh Herd at Rathkeale, Co Limerick was which of the two excellent bulls should get the overall rosette.

“They are two great bulls, but I felt that the bull I selected as Champion has a slight advantage in the legs and feet,” he said.

Mr Frawley awarded the Championship to Mountfarna Jetway, an October 2016-born bull.

Five generations of pedigree on the side of the dam, Mountfarna Seaver, was detailed in the sale catalogue.

Matthew Healy (5), and his brother Daniel watching at the IHFA Premier Bull Show and Sale at Nenagh Mart where their father, Michael Denis Healy, Mylane Ovens Co Cork was one of the exhibitors.
Matthew Healy (5), and his brother Daniel watching at the IHFA Premier Bull Show and Sale at Nenagh Mart where their father, Michael Denis Healy, Mylane Ovens Co Cork was one of the exhibitors.

The dam has yielded 12,539kgs milk at 4.39pc butterfat and 3.49pc protein in her second lactation. The bulls sire is Jetstream.

An October 2016-born bull from the herd was awarded Reserve Champion.

He is out of Mountfarna Twist Posy, a breeding line that has topped 5pc butterfat more than once and protein of up to 3.79pc. He is by the same sire as the Champion, Mountfarna Jetstream,

Clean sweep

The bulls had earlier been awarded first and second places in their class. Mr O’Callaghan’s third entry, Mountfarna Real Deal, made it a clean sweep of the top three places in the class.

The champion sold for €6,100, with the hammer falling for the reserve at €5,300, the top prices at the sale.

Real Deal sold for €3,300, making it an average of €4,900 for Mr O’Callaghan’s three entries, beating his average at Kilkenny the previous week by 10pc. The third highest price — €5,200 — was paid for the third prize winner in his class, Radney Raymond, from Henry O’Keeffe’s herd in Knockilla Freemount, Charleville, Co Cork.

The bull was bred by the sire Peak Mr Grey and the dam Radney Dut Odetta from one of the excellent families of cows in this herd. She has yielded up to 11,237kg of milk at 4.17pc bf and 3.71pc pr.

Fourteen-month-old Lisnalty Magul 28, from Paul Hannan’s herd in Friarstown, Crecora, Co Limerick, was a winner in his class and sold for €3,600.

From a herd which has produced many award winners over decades, the bull had one of the highest dam yields on offer with 14,496kgs milk produced by his dam, Lynbrook Lms Classic, on her second lactation. The bull was sired by the UK-bred Woodmarsh Lucan.

The Hannan herd dominated the class with second in the class being awarded to Lisnalty Keith by the same sire as the first prizewinner and by the dam Lynbrook Shamrock Stutter.

Online Editors

