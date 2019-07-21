Prolific sire sweeps the boards at Friesian open day

The progeny of a Dovea-bred Friesian sire proved the most popular choice with dairy breeders purchasing stock at the Celebratory Sale of 2019-born heifers and bulls from the Firoda herd at the Pure Friesian Open Day which attracted several hundred farmers to Co Kilkenny on Thursday.

Eight-year-old Dovea Jubilaris (JRB) sired three of the four highest priced females and males at the sale from the Firoda herd of Peader and Maureen Healy at Castlecomer, as the event returned to the farm where it was last held a decade ago.

Bred by the AI centre at Dovea, Thurles, the latest ICBF statistics show the AI sire Dovea Jubilaris with an EBI €174 at 99pc reliability of which milk contributes €65 at 99pc reliability and fertility €57 at 89pc reliability.

He sired the second and third highest priced females, Firoda Jrb Twink and Firoda Jrb Judy, that sold for €2,000 and €1,900 respectively, as well as the top price male, Firoda Jubilaris 16, that sold for €2,000.

Michael Spillane, Fethard, Co Tipperary receiving the Overall Pure Friesian Herd of the Year Award, with Martin Crowe, chairman, Pure Friesian Breeders; Patrick Gaynor, president, IHFA; Donal Donovan, FBD, sponsors; and Charles Gallagher of the IHFA.

Topping the trade at the Celebration Sale of stock from one of the leading Pure Friesian herds in the south-east was a five-month-old Friesian heifer, Firoda Lfk Snow, born on January 27, 2019 which sold for €2,300 when she came under the hammer of Kilkenny auctioneer George Candler at the sale.

The 94pc Friesian-bred heifer is out of the dam Firoda Vml Snow, and by the sire Lakemead Randolf, with the Snow cow family one of the prolific blood lines within the herd which has a consistent average yield of 6,500 litres of milk/year across 114 cows in the herd with average fat at 3.74pc and protein at 3.63pc producing 553kgs milk solids per cow. There was keen interest in the heifer once she entered the sales ring and the hammer came down quickly to record a very satisfactory sale.

Second highest price was €2,000 for Firoda Jrb Twink, a 97pc Friesian heifer born on January 10, 2019 out of Firoda Lfk Twink 5 VG 86 cow and by the sire Dovea Jubilaris.

The heifer has an EBI of €170 and milk yields of up to 8,648kg in her grand dam, while the fourth dam topped 10,000kg of milk in her fifth lactation.

Twenty heifers were offered for sale, of which 13 found new homes at prices ranging from €1,400 to €2,300. This all added up to an average of €1,646 for the sale.

The third-highest price paid was €1,900 for Firoda Jrb Judy (EBI €161), a January 1, 2019 born heifer by Dovea Jubilaris - the same sire as the second highest price heifer - and out of the herd dam, Firoda Pzi Judie, with milk yields of up to 8,234kg on her third lactation.

The top price calf at the Celebratory Sale from the Firoda herd, Firoda Lfk Snow, sold for €2,300, with Peader Healy and hs son, Eamon, Francis Fitzgerald, auctioneer George Candler and Charles Gallagher of the IHFA

Next in order of the price were February 2019 born, Firoda 4424 Sandy (EBI €61) which sold for €1,850 and the first heifer to enter the sales ring Firoda Jrb Sandy (EBI €103) which found a new home at €1,800.

The purchasers included a number of pedigree Holstein breeders interested in introducing some pure Friesian into their herds.

There was a small entry of bull calves included in the sale from which the price leader, finding a new home at €2,000, was Firoda Jubilaris 16 (EBI €159) bred out of the herd dam, Firoda Twink 4 VG88 and by the sire, Dovea Jubilaris.

Pure Friesian Herd competition results

1. Micheal Spillane, Mountain Herd, Fethard, Co Tipperary

2. Bill O’Keeffe, Churchclara Herd, Churchclara, Co Kilkenny

Pat Cleary of Hugginstown, Co Kilkenny, winner of the senior Stockjudging

3. Michael & Oliver Dempsey, Barrowvale Herd, Ballybrittas, Co Laois

Highest Inspection Award

Micheal Spillane, Mountain Herd, Fethard, Co Tipperary

Highest EBI Award

Michael & Oliver Dempsey, Barrowvale Herd, Ballybrittas, Co Laois

Stock Judging Competition

Over-18

1. Pat Cleary, Hugginstown, Co Kilkenny

2. Chris Walsh, Carrick-On-Suir, Co Tipperary

3. Liam O’Brien, Birr, Co Offaly

Under-18

1. Sam Dudley, Templemore, Co Tipperary

2. Jack McGrath, Kilworth, Co Cork

3. Christopher Walsh, Carrick-On-Suir, Co Waterford

