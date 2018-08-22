Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Monaghan cow takes home Bailey's Champion Cow title

Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Drumlina Attwood Megan took home the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow Competition today at the 35 year of the Virginia Show, Co Cavan.

The syndicate-owned winner from Mulladuff, Glaslough, Co. Monaghan was also Reserve Champion in the Bailey Champion Cow competition last year.

Producing 10,261kgs of milk and 774kgs of milk solids in her last lactation, proved a worthy winner of the ‘super-milkers’ competition, the Judge said.

Judge David Hardson said he was looking for a well-balanced cow, with excellent legs and feet and above all an excellent mammary system. He said he was also looking for shorter cows, with a bit more style about them, a cow that would catch your eye coming into the ring.

Entry is exclusive to cows that produce more than 7,000kg of milk a year also producing 500kg of milk solids.

The competition has become well known within dairy breeding circles as the ‘highlight of a show-man’s year’.

Breeding a Diageo Baileys Champion is what every top Holstein Friesian breeder on this island aspires to achieve. The 5-way syndicate took home a trophy and €2,000 cash prize.

Reserve Champion was Milliedale Dusk Rhapsody from Donal and Kathleen Neville’s farm in Ballinaguilt, Croagh Co. Limerick, a fifth lactation cow producing 10,275kgs of milk last year.

Also Read

Seamus and Aidan Foody’s cow was awarded the highest protein producer. The title was claimed by Sprucegrove Lavanguard Peggy, producing 1,252kgs of milk solids at 3.26pc protein.

The Junior Cow Champion will be going home to Wexford this year with Hella Attwood Grace, owned by Philip and Linda Jones from Killowen, Gorey.

From Dublin and Belfast Diageo produces the iconic Irish brand, Baileys and then ships it to 150 countries to be enjoyed by millions of people every year

For Diageo/Baileys, the association with top Irish dairy breeders helps underpin the quality of the product's primary raw ingredient (Irish dairy cream).

Diageo Ireland exports €1billion worth of produce from Ireland to 150 countries and is one of the country’s best-performing food & drink exporters.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

22/8/18 Pictured are Rural Development Chairman Joe Brady, IFA Economist Edel Kelly, IFA President Joe Healy & IFA Farm Business Chairman Martin Stapleton. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

'Farcical' that low cost loan scheme for farmers still not rolled out, says...
A farmer watches as grain is harvested in Hurup, Jutland in this August 16, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix/File Photo

Danish farmers' drought losses deepen, more bankruptcies seen
Fodder being unloaded at the Port of Cork after the last crisis in 2013

Government allocates more money for the import of fodder
John Deere 6R Series tractor range with CommandPRO option.

John Deere announces CommandPRO joystick for all 6R Series tractors
11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices stay level despite bid to pull things back
Lots of power: Ford Raptor

Watch: Ford's Raptor rearing to go - and it's due here next March

How to reduce energy costs on your dairy farm