Tuesday 10 April 2018

Long journey pays big dividends - Louth men sell five bulls for €14k after 400km round trip

Jane Hannan, Friarstown, Crecora, Co Limerick with the prizewinning bull, Lisnalty Magul 28 sold for €3,600
Martin Ryan

A 400km round trip from Drogheda paid dividends for the Holstein breeder with the largest entry at the IHFA Pedigree Premier Bull Show and Sale at Nenagh Mart.

James and Tom Kelly, Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, showed the winner of the class for bulls born August-September 2016 and collected two of the three EBI awards.

In addition, they took home €14,000 after new homes were found for all five bulls from the herd.

A long-established herd, which is now into the third generation, Tom Kelly, a former National Chairman of Macra na Feirme, has continued the tradition of his father, J J Kelly, with well-bred black and white cows.

Monamore Dresden, a September-2016 born bull, was sold for €3,000 after winning his class. 

The highest EBI bull born between August 2016 and September 2016 was awarded to Monamore Varnish with an EBI of €199 which sold for €3,100.

The bull, born September 2016, with reliability of 54pc has pluses of €65, €90 and €44 for milk, fertility and calving respectively, comes from a long line of breeding within the herd.

He is by the sire Longview Reliable and son of herd dam Monamore Granjan, yielder of 9,634kg milk at 4.45pc butterfat and 3.5pc protein in her fourth lactation.

The Monamore herd doubled up with the award for the highest EBI for bulls born between September 2016 and December 2016 going to Monamore Rintintin, which has an EBI of €173 and sold for €3,000.

The bull was bred out of Monamore Raven 27 and by the sire Ballycairn Corinthian.

The third EBI award went to Meadhill Storm with an EBI of €251 — the highest EBI bull at the sale.  The bull was bred by Sean Keating, Meadstown, Kildorrery, Mallow, Co Cork by the sire Clondrohid Black Lightening and out of the dam Meadhill Mb Leslie with excellent figures for milk and fertility — €82 and €132 respectively and reliability of 49pc.


Online Editors

Michael and John O'Callaghan, Farnivane, Bandon, holding their double winners, Mountfarna Jetstream, reserve champion, and Mountfarna Jetway, Overall Champion of Show at the IHFA Premier Show and Sale at Nenagh, with Pat Frawley, judge, Charles Gallagher, CEO, IHFA and Kathleen Watson, IHFA President.

Farmer Dan Bourke and his son Brandon (9) from Kilcorney, Millstreet at the Dairygold Co-Op branch in Millstreet, Cork speaking with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed (right) and Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe as a delivery of imported fodder from the UK arrives to the Co-Op for distribution. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The Ballyhaise Agricultural College Open Day in Co Cavan. Pic Steve Humphreys.

The extended stay of 'The Beast from the East' has taken many dairy farmers to the limit

Glanbia has invested heavily in new processing facilities in recent years. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Maurice Sampson queues for the first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

Michael Duffy feeding the sheep on his farm in Donegal.

Solar energy panels

Image: Google Maps

Stock Image.

Martin Sexton (left), from Lakeland Agri, with farmer Gerard Reilly as fodder was delivered to his farm in Virginia, Co Cavan

Angus Woods

