Long journey pays big dividends - Louth men sell five bulls for €14k after 400km round trip
A 400km round trip from Drogheda paid dividends for the Holstein breeder with the largest entry at the IHFA Pedigree Premier Bull Show and Sale at Nenagh Mart.
James and Tom Kelly, Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, showed the winner of the class for bulls born August-September 2016 and collected two of the three EBI awards.
In addition, they took home €14,000 after new homes were found for all five bulls from the herd.
A long-established herd, which is now into the third generation, Tom Kelly, a former National Chairman of Macra na Feirme, has continued the tradition of his father, J J Kelly, with well-bred black and white cows.
Monamore Dresden, a September-2016 born bull, was sold for €3,000 after winning his class.
The highest EBI bull born between August 2016 and September 2016 was awarded to Monamore Varnish with an EBI of €199 which sold for €3,100.
The bull, born September 2016, with reliability of 54pc has pluses of €65, €90 and €44 for milk, fertility and calving respectively, comes from a long line of breeding within the herd.
He is by the sire Longview Reliable and son of herd dam Monamore Granjan, yielder of 9,634kg milk at 4.45pc butterfat and 3.5pc protein in her fourth lactation.