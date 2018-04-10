Long journey pays big dividends - Louth men sell five bulls for €14k after 400km round trip

James and Tom Kelly, Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda, showed the winner of the class for bulls born August-September 2016 and collected two of the three EBI awards.

In addition, they took home €14,000 after new homes were found for all five bulls from the herd.

A long-established herd, which is now into the third generation, Tom Kelly, a former National Chairman of Macra na Feirme, has continued the tradition of his father, J J Kelly, with well-bred black and white cows.