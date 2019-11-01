Limerick cow reigns supreme at National Dairy Show

Lisnalty Megasire Rituel was born by caesarian birth on Paul and Eileen Hannan's farm at Friarstown, Crecora, Co Limerick on March 2, 2016, and is a daughter to Copsewood Fev Ritual ET.

Calved six weeks ago, the new champion is producing 13 gallons per day and was described by the show judge, Elhard Junker from Switzerland as "a very nice breeders' champion" and a worthy winner at a "great show of Holsteins".

In the final adjudication, the winner came up against the creme de la creme of dairy cows in the country to edge ahead of the major show champions of 2019 to take the top honours.

It was a second National Dairy Show Championship win for Megasire Rituel who won the Intermediate Holstein Champion of the show in 2018.

The Hannan family were overjoyed at regaining Supreme Championship after a gap of 29 years since the award was last won by their Lisnalty Herd.

Setanta Gaynor with Jersey Champion, SuirValley Ot Starlight exhibited by Pat Gaynor, Monaghan and Adrian Corbett, McDonnell Bros. sponsors.

"It's great because it is the first time winning the Supreme with a home-bred cow and we didn't expect that she'd take it from a superb line-out of cows".

As neighbours and friends in the Limerick and Clare Friesian Breeders Club stormed the judging ring, it was remarked: "Jimmy would be very proud of this" - a reference to Paul's late father, who founded the herd after giving up a business career to concentrate on his lifelong love of farming.

The very placid cow was unmoved by the excitement and just kept chewing the cud as she was adorned with rosettes and the Supreme sash.

She is no newcomer to the limelight having been equally well behaved when featured on RTE's Big Week On The Farm series.

Intermediate Holstein Champion, Blarney Mogul Pledge ET exhibited by Noel Murphy, Coolowen, Blarney with Charlie Purcell, Ornua, sponsor.

The Reserve Supreme Champion was Woodmarsh Cancun Lyme 2, exhibited by Ml & E McNamara, Barna, Newtownshandrum, Co. Cork. She was the winner of the five-year-old cow in milk class, was the highest EBI cow in the class and also judged Best Udder in Class.

Honourable mention went to Des Grands Trix Harmonica, exhibited by A&S Foody and R Timlin, Bunnanertish, Co. Mayo.

The Junior Holstein Championship was a double success for T. Bourke & G Nicholson, Ballinakill, Kilﬁnny, Adare, Co. Limerick who exhibited Chapelhill Sidekick Roxy for the championship and Baldonnel Doorman Supra for Reserve Champion.

Donal Neville from Ballinaguile, Croagh, made it a complete sweep for the Shannonside county with Emerald Solomon Twizzle ET chosen for Honourable Mention.

Co Cork breeders swept the Intermediate Holstein awards with the Championship going to Blarney Mogul Pledge ET exhibited by Noel Murphy, Coolowen, Blarney; the Reserve to Dellview Amethy St Angel exhibited by Gordon Kingston, Kilmoylerane, Ballinascarthy, and Hon. Mention to Laurelelm Numero Ann 2084 exhibited by R & J Barrett, Ballinhassig.

More than 4,000 people attended the event, which has continued to go from success to success and has become a major event on the dairy calendar and is attracting an increase in the presence by the farming and dairy trade with show stands.

Show Director, John Kirby and his team of stewards ensured a very smooth operation, aided by the decisive adjudication by Erhard Junker in the show ring and the competence of MC Kildare livestock auctioneer, Colin Johnson who kept the ringside informed of the proceedings , all of which was completed shortly after 4pm, more than an hour than in previous years.

