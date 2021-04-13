Farming

‘It’s insane what some farmers are putting into dairy expansion – I can’t see any logic in it’

Wicklow farmer Neil Short believes the dairy sector should look at increasing production from existing herds rather than pushing for more expansion at a time of soaring land and stocking costs

Neil Short pictured on the family farm in Ballycoog, east Wicklow PHOTOS: OWEN BRESLIN Expand
Two new breeding bullocks born on the farm Expand
The milking parlour on the Short dairy farm in Ballycoog, Co Wicklow Expand
Neil Short is aiming to increase his cows&rsquo; milk solids average rather than expanding the herd Expand
Neil Short, from Ballycoog village, near Woodenbridge in East Wicklow. A young dairy farmer, after getting into pedigree breeding in the last two years. Expand
Neil Short, from Ballycoog village, near Woodenbridge in East Wicklow. A young dairy farmer, after getting into pedigree breeding in the last two years. NOTE: These calves are being sent for slaughter - not part of Neil's bredding stock Expand
There are 12 cows of sixth lactation or older in the herd of which 11 were scored VG or EX. Expand

Neil Short pictured on the family farm in Ballycoog, east Wicklow PHOTOS: OWEN BRESLIN

Two new breeding bullocks born on the farm

The milking parlour on the Short dairy farm in Ballycoog, Co Wicklow

Neil Short is aiming to increase his cows&rsquo; milk solids average rather than expanding the herd

Neil Short, from Ballycoog village, near Woodenbridge in East Wicklow. A young dairy farmer, after getting into pedigree breeding in the last two years.

Neil Short, from Ballycoog village, near Woodenbridge in East Wicklow. A young dairy farmer, after getting into pedigree breeding in the last two years. NOTE: These calves are being sent for slaughter - not part of Neil's bredding stock

There are 12 cows of sixth lactation or older in the herd of which 11 were scored VG or EX.

Martin Ryan

Neil Short has strong and considered views on the scale of spending some farmers have invested in dairy expansion.

With an established herd of over 100 cows himself, the Co Wicklow farmer questions the economic benefits for farmers exposed to the current costs of leased land and dairy stock prices in addition to high borrowings for dairy infrastructure.

