How this breeder expanded his dairy herd without compromising on award-winning quality

Around 60 heifers are retained each season for replacements

Between 1989 and 2000, Tom won the Irish Holstein Friesian Association Herd of the Year seven times

The cows in Tom’s herd are now around 65/35 Holstein-Friesian

Tom Kelly of Philipstown Farm, Drogheda, Co Louth with his IHFA award, along with herdsman Alan Dorian, and Tom's wife Rhona and son James. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

Growing his dairy herd from 140 cows to 350 inside six years was a challenging experience for Tom Kelly.

“I was born lucky, because when I decided to expand the herd I was able to lease nearly 400ac adjacent to my own farm” he says.

“There was a year or two when the milk price was marginal and the budgeting was tight, but we have a good team and good attitude and we were never staring down a black hole at any time.”

Expand Close The cows in Tom’s herd are now around 65/35 Holstein-Friesian / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cows in Tom’s herd are now around 65/35 Holstein-Friesian

It was the second time for Tom and his wife Rhona to undertake rapid expansion of their Monamore pedigree Holstein-Friesian herd at Philipstown Farm, Drogheda since founding it with 30 cows in 1979 on rented land.

“I negotiated with the banks for loans to build up fairly quickly and was very lucky to have been up to 140 cows in 1983 when the milk quota came in,” he explains.

Expand Close Tom's cows feeding indoors / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom's cows feeding indoors

“I had just reached the point where the herd was large enough to be able to deal with the bank loans.”

From there, he concentrated on improving the herd, and his work paid dividends: between 1989 and 2000, he won the Irish Holstein Friesian Association Herd of the Year seven times.

Two weeks ago, after a gap of 21 years, the much enlarged herd of 350 cows was again judged the IHFA Overall Large Herd of the Year.

Expand Close Between 1989 and 2000, Tom won the Irish Holstein Friesian Association Herd of the Year seven times / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Between 1989 and 2000, Tom won the Irish Holstein Friesian Association Herd of the Year seven times

“I thought I was never going to win it again, because we had not got it in more than 20 years and the standard now is very high,” says Tom, who farms alongside his son James.

“It was a great boost. We have built up a herd that I am happy with and overall they are the best we have ever had.

“It was nice to get recognition.”

Expand Close The Kellys' milking parlour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Kellys' milking parlour

The herd is yielding an average of 9,000L at 4.1pc bf and 3.55pc pr. Longevity has been built into the herd, which has an average age of seven years, with 20 cows on their 10th lactations at 12 years.

At the 2021 herd classification, nearly one third of the herd was classified EX (Excellent) — the highest level that can be awarded.

Around 60 heifers are retained each season for replacements. Heifers surplus to requirements are sold annually, with strong demand from breeders at home and abroad.

Expand Close Around 60 heifers are retained each season for replacements / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Around 60 heifers are retained each season for replacements

The 2020 draft sale, which was held virtually due to the Covid-19 restrictions, was the best ever. Seventy-three lots sold in total, averaging €3,023, with 21 baby heifer calves averaging €1,117.

Expand Close A laneway on the farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A laneway on the farm

The leading price of the day was €7,500 paid for Monamore Westcoast Barbie ET. Developed at Regancrest in the USA, her maternal line includes four generations of USA Gold Medal dams and a runner-up in the Global Cow of the Year 2010.

Read More

Four freshly calved heifers sold for over €4,000, including the top price of €4,100 paid for Monamore Casp Raven, a fresh-calved heifer.

Calved six weeks, she is backed by three generations of dams having 3.50pc protein and higher. Currently milking 36 litres per day, she is one of the top-yielding fresh heifers in the herd.

Expand Close The herd feeding indoors / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The herd feeding indoors

On the rapid expansion of the herd, Tom says budgeting in years of moderate milk price has been the biggest challenge he encountered.

Is there anything that he would have done differently if he was starting all over again?

“I suppose the longevity of the cow is something that I might have considered more,” he says.

“When the Holstein came in first we did not pay as much attention as we could have to their longevity, and some of the really big Holsteins were not suitable for a grass system.

Expand Close Tom and James / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom and James

“That has all been checked back now, but in retrospect those really big cows were great but on their fertility and their longevity, we had to learn to pull back from them.”

The cows in the herd are now around 65/35 Holstein-Friesian, which Tom considers a good balance. Bloodlines from the USA and Canada have been used.

“We have no hesitation in using some very good Irish bulls to some very good effect,” Tom says.

Expand Close Tom's calves / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom's calves

“Many of the cows now have a combination of Irish AI with the US or Dutch Holsteins.

“We have 30-40pc Friesian in the herd and that will always be the case. It is giving more substance to the cow and lowering the stature, and Irish cows are better than a lot of people think.

Read More

“And Irish AI studs are better than some people have given them credit for.”

The herd dates from the early 1960s, when Tom’s late father JJ started with 20 cows at The Twenties.

Expand Close The herd dates from the early 1960s / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The herd dates from the early 1960s

He built a three-unit milking parlour and went up to 40 cows in 1968, which was regarded at the time as “a massive step altogether”.

Then he teamed up with Michael Buckley in Cork and they shared a bull which was tremendous for milk, and the herd blossomed.

“My father had bought 150 adjoining acres in 1963,” says Tom. “He always had in mind that one of us might want to start farming so I decided to start on my own and leased the Philipstown Farm from my father.

“I started with 30 cows in 1979 when I bought the lower end of my father’s herd and negotiated with banks for loans to build up fairly quickly.”

Read More

Leasing and buying land, he increased to 140 cows before the milk quota put a halt to expansion in 1983.

“We took gambles with the quota, but only got caught one year in four,” he says.

The lifting of quotas in 2015 allowed another phase of expansion to the current herd size of 350 cows on 300ac of owned land and 400ac leased from nine neighbours.

Expand Close The Kellys' yard / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Kellys' yard

The herd is now managed by Tom, James, and “fantastic herdsman” Alan Dorian, who has been on the farm for nearly 30 years, and Micheál McEvoy.

Expand Close Alan Dorian in the yard / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alan Dorian in the yard

“It’s a lovely team and a good atmosphere, where work is enjoyable,” says Tom.