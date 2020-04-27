Farming

How our home-bred bulls have turned the tables on foreign sires

The dam of Foxview Bond, bred by Aidan McGrath, Ballyhooley, Co Cork, which is in seventh place on the ICBF Dairy Sire 2020 list. Expand

The dam of Foxview Bond, bred by Aidan McGrath, Ballyhooley, Co Cork, which is in seventh place on the ICBF Dairy Sire 2020 list.

Martin Ryan

The historical dominance of the Aussie and Dutch bloodlines in Irish dairy breeding has been almost completely replaced by home-bred dairy sires in less than a decade.

The 9,000pc increase in Irish-bred dairy bulls on the recommended ICBF list 2020 reflects one of the biggest changes in dairy genetics in this country in more than a century.

The 62 bulls listed by the AI service in 2005 were almost all from the Netherlands (35) and New Zealand (25), with two from the USA.