‘Everyone laughed at me, telling me I was wasting my time going in to milking cows’

Gearoid Maher was so determined to restore the dairy operation on his run-down family farm in Co Limerick that he ignored the scoffing of advisors and neighbours, and now his high-yielding pedigree Friesian cows are ranked in the top 10pc of Dairygold suppliers

Adamant: Gearoid Maher was determined to restore a dairy enterprise on his family farm in Co Limerick, defying the advice of experts, neighbours and his father Expand
Family farm: Gearoid with his wife Sarah and their daughter Sally Kate (2) Expand
Pure Friesian: Gearoid is more interested in cow type than EBI data Expand
Lifespan: Gearoid places a high value on the longevity of the pure Friesian cow Expand
Naysayers: advisors told Gearoid he was going to end up with a small cow and no milk Expand
All his own work: Gearoid built the milking parlour Expand
Turned around: Gearoid's herd on the land he has improved Expand
Labour: Gearoid did much of the construction and repair work on the farm buildings himself Expand
Revamped: Gearoid's farm buildings Expand

Martin Ryan

A decade ago, Gearoid Maher was advised that his ambitious plan to develop a high-yielding dairy herd on the family farm in Co Limerick “will not work”.

But the then 26-year-old was not deterred from realising his dream to farm the land that had been in his family for generations.

Farm advisors, neighbours and friends insisted “you are only wasting your time” and his father, Michael, urged him to get an off-farm job insisting “you’ll never have anything here milking cows”.

