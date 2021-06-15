‘Everyone laughed at me, telling me I was wasting my time going in to milking cows’

A decade ago, Gearoid Maher was advised that his ambitious plan to develop a high-yielding dairy herd on the family farm in Co Limerick “will not work”.

But the then 26-year-old was not deterred from realising his dream to farm the land that had been in his family for generations.

Farm advisors, neighbours and friends insisted “you are only wasting your time” and his father, Michael, urged him to get an off-farm job insisting “you’ll never have anything here milking cows”.

His father had ceased dairy farming in 1993 due to failing health; for some years the land at Killuragh, between Cappamore and Pallasgreen, had been leased and become run-down.

“The land is heavy and there was little more rushes than grass in the fields and the buildings were old and falling down and I had no money,” says Gearoid.

“I’m the fourth generation in dairying on the farm and I believed that I was capable of keeping the tradition going, because farming is what I wanted to do.

“Everyone laughed at me thinking of getting into cows, telling me that I was only wasting my time even thinking about it, and the advisors said that I’d be at nothing.”

Fast-forward to 2021 and Gearoid’s Killuragh herd comprises 80 high-yielding pedigree Friesian cows, ranked in the top 10pc of Dairygold suppliers for production.

In his determination to farm the land, he had refused to take the advice of Teagasc and left a discussion group because he didn’t agree with what his fellow farmers were saying.

“The generations before me were all put through school and the cows paid for it, and I believed I should be able to do it too,” he says.

There was also deep-rooted sentiment in his desire to reactivate the farm as a dairy unit.

“I’ll never forget the look on my father’s face the day he sold the last of the cows,” he says. “It was a very sad day for him. He felt it was the hardest thing that he ever did.

“Even at that stage I wanted to farm, but he was always trying to talk me out of it because he often had nothing and he didn’t want me to have the same life. He even used to get real cross about it and didn’t want to talk about it.”

Gearoid’s mother died in 2000 and his father’s health deteriorated further; he had to have heart surgery.

“After completing my Leaving Cert I went apprentice block-layer for a few years and I worked night and day at it. I couldn’t stick the pace at the building but it also taught me a lot. I was still determined to return to farming,” says Gearoid.

He went to Pallaskenry College to do the Green Cert and a machinery course. He then did an ag science degree at WIT. In 2011, he persuaded his father to give him the farm.

“I came from nothing. There wasn’t a shovel or a fork here at that time. The sheds were falling down. There wasn’t a fence or a water trough. All I had then was the land really. But I wasn’t afraid of hard work,” he says.

The land comprised 100 acres of poor-drainage soil, of which 20 acres had been planted by his father to generate some income.

In 2013 Gearoid bought 40 cows and started milking. His father, whose health had partially recovered, was delighted.

“He loved to be up in the morning and out in the milking parlour,” Gearoid says.

At that time Gearoid was also holding down on off-farm job as a farm sales representative for a business in West Cork. In 2016 he married; later that year his father passed away.

An additional 100 acres became available to him on his wife Sarah’s home farm five miles away, to make an ideal farming partnership.

The herd was increased to 80 pure Friesian cows, with the grazing platform on the home farm and the outside holding used for rearing the young stock, replacement animals and silage.

Gearoid chose pure Friesian because he believes the cow type is best suited to his land.

“My cow has a low EBI with a minus for milk, yet I am producing more milk solids than the high-EBI cows,” he says.

“My target was to get cows from good cow families regardless of EBIs and figures on a page, and I felt that if the families had production along the line, I was going to have it in the progeny.

“I have a cow with an EBI at €50 and she is a 2,000 gallon cow in her 11th lactation and going in calf every year. I bought her as a second calver and she is still looking as fresh as a daisy.

“My belief is that breeding a cow from a good cow family, there is going to be milk in her. I pick my cows on the cow type and the cow family because the cow type is being lost, because too much is being based on figures.”

Gearoid insists that he is not against EBI, but stresses that it is only one consideration and cow type is more important.

“If you have a good type cow, she is going to be good on her feet, she lasts longer, will have a good udder that shouldn’t get mastitis and if they all work well, fertility will follow,” he says.

He places a high value on the longevity of the pure Friesian cow, which “is what makes the money because I’m getting a lifespan out of the cows”, instead of too many cows falling out of the system after a few seasons.

“What I really love about the cows is how youthful they stay. There is 1.4km farm roadway and very little hoof care is needed, so they are low-maintenance,” he says.

A lot of the advisors disagreed with his plan. They told him he was going to end up with a small cow and no milk, but his father was a firm believer in the pure Friesian.

Gearoid says other breeders express admiration for the cows in his herd, and are surprised when they are told their pedigree figures.

He has two EX cows and 20 VG with a herd average of 6,300kg at 4.22pc BF and 3.60pc PR and 20pc of the original cows bought in, many of which came from Martin Crowe’s Dunum herd. Dunum Sneachta won the Limerick-Clare Friesian Breeders award for the highest protein, and one of the herd was placed in Emerald Expo Senior Cow class.

“I put my success in farming down to my education and my experience working off farm before I went into dairying,” Gearoid says.

Lenders won over by degree and determination

A student bank account with €200 was all that Gearoid Maher had when he applied to the three pillar banks for loans to develop his ‘dream’ dairy farm.

There was no stock, rushes were growing on the land and the farm buildings were derelict when he presented the business plan he had done in college to his future financiers asking for capital.

His degree in agricultural science and his determination to achieve his goal gave the lenders confidence in him — he was pleasantly surprised that all three banks were willing to provide funding.

He needed considerable finance but planned to be conservative on spending and economise where possible and do as much of the work himself as he could.

Where feasible the grazing paddocks were reseeded and water troughs fitted, with the grazing area serviced by a 1.4km farm roadway. A second-hand 10 unit milking system was installed and housing was constructed.

There were 40 old, broken cubicles which Gearoid welded back together, and he put in a slatted tank and repaired some of the old buildings as cheaply as possible.

An old five-unit milking system was thrown out and the milking parlour and dairy converted to take a simple 10-unit system which he bought second-hand, in good condition for €13,000.

He got used meal bins for €50 each which he installed.

He went for a basic system without bells and whistles, with every euro of expenditure measured.

“I wanted to spare my grant money because I could use that for the slurry storage — I was never going to be able to do that cheap so the first year I had the cows on straw and worked away,” he says.

When he went to 60 cows he applied for the grant and put down the slatted tank and put up a cubicle shed with plenty of space in it.

He used a small Zetor tractor fitted with a scraper for cleaning, and last year got a robotic scraper.

The original loans are paid off and further improvements are gradually being done as finance allows, with additional borrowings being used for the further staged development.