Bryan’s 12th-lactation cow takes her place among the all-time elite pure Friesians

Top of the world: Bryan Daniels with former IHFA president Peter Kenneally and some of his Raheenarran herd

A 12th-lactation cow with a lifetime yield of more than 75,000kg of milk became the highest-EBI pedigree-registered cow in the Irish Holstein Friesian Association Herds of the Year awards.

Bred by Bryan Daniels, of Raheenarran herd, Kilmoganny, Co Kilkenny, Raheenarran BCG Dairine 2 VG85 has an EBI of €371, which places her among the all-time elite pure Friesian cows.

A former FBD Young Farmer of the Year, Bryan runs a large herd of high-performing Holstein cows almost 1,000 feet above sea level in south Kilkenny.

Following his late grandmother Mai’s advice “you have nothing unless you have the milking cow”, he rapidly expanded the herd after the lifting of milk quotas in 2015, adding more than 100 cows over the following three years to a herd of over 300 cows.

He took over the running of the farm at 19, focusing on building a herd of leading production cows.

Raheenarran BCG Dairine 2 has produced 6,017kg milk solids, at 4.47pc fat, 3.52pc protein, with a lifetime calving interval performance rating of 366 days.

Forty-two herds were nominated for the awards, with more than 4,500 cows assessed.





Results



Spring-calving herds

1. Brian Kenneally, Bessborough herd, Piltown, Co Kilkenny

2. William Horgan, Aghaleemore herd, Killeen, Killarney, Co Kerry

3. James Egan, Tobermartin Herd, Tarmons, Tarbert, Co Kerry.

Herds up to 80 cows

1. Dermot Jackson, Borkilbeg herd, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow.

2. Philip & Linda Jones, Hallow herd, Gorey, Co Wexford.

3. Robert Helen, Eedy Lyre herd, Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Herds over 80 cows

1. Tom & James Kelly, Monamore herd, Philipstown Farm, Drogheda, Co Louth.

2. Rickey Barrett, Laurelelm herd, Adamstown, Ballinhassig, Co Cork.

3. Aidan Frawley, Ballytigue herd, Bruree, Co Limerick.

Pure Friesian herds

1. Peadar Healy, Firoda herd, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

2. Pat Cleary, Carrickshock herd, Hugginstown, Co Kilkenny.

3. Míchéal Spillane, Mountain herd, Tullamaine, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

Genetic merit awards

Glenaboy HDJ Daisy EX90, bred by Kieran O’Donoghue, of Gelnaboy herd, Tallow, Co Waterford, was awarded the Registered Cow on IHFA Classification score award.

The fifth-lactation cow has a lifetime yield of 40,543kg milk, 3,828kg milk solids, at 5.20pc fat, 4.24pc protein and an EBI of €350.

Judges’ choice awards

1. Monamore herd — Tom & James Kelly.

2. Hallow herd — Philip & Linda Jones.

3. Firoda herd — Peadar Healy.