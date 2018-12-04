Dairy pair named Grassland Farmers of the Year

- Sheep enterprise award – Tomas O’Leary, Headford, Kilarney, Co Kerry

- Beef enterprise award - John Watchorn, New Ross, Co Wexford

Two Grassland Merit Awards were awarded to:

– Most improved grassland – John Leahy, Athea, Co. Limerick

– Grazing management – Neill Boland, Enniscrone, Co Sligo

Teagasc's Liam Herlihy said the awards showcase the best farmers in the country many who are using Teagasc's grass management online tool, PastureBase.

"2018 has taught us how important grass production is to our beef, sheep and dairy enterprises. It gives us our comparative advantage in ruminant based production systems," he said.

" This competition showcases the top farmers in the country who are using best practice in grassland management and the latest research on their farms. The Teagasc web based grassland system, PastureBase Ireland, is a critical resource to these farmers’ grassland management systems.”

Prizes were awarded by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in Moorepark, Fermoy.

