Dairy pair named Grassland Farmers of the Year
Limerick pair John and Olivia McNamara have been named Grassland Farmers of the Year.
The Knockainey dairy farmers were recognised for achieving high levels of grass utilisation in a sustainable manner.
The 7 Winners of the Category Awards were:
- Young Grassland Farmer of the Year – Niall Moloney, Crecora, Co Limerick
- Heavy Soils/Disadvantaged land - Danny Bermingham, Doonbeg, Co Clare
- Southern region – Michael Ryan, Cashel, Co Tipperary
- Northern region – Peter Farrell, Kilmessan, Co Meath
- Dairy enterprise award – John Macnamara, Knockainey, Co Limerick