Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Dairy is an outstanding example of the positive outworking of the Good Friday Agreement’

Around one third of the milk produced in Northern Ireland is now going south of the border with suppliers including Chestnutt’s Farm in Portrush

William Chestnutt on his 250 strong dairy farm on the Ballybogey Road outside Portrush (Credit: Martin McKeown) Expand
Chestnutt Farms have recently incorporated a milk vending machine business and a recent expansion into the production of Greek style yoghurt (Credit: Martin McKeown) Expand
William Chestnutt (Credit: Martin McKeown) Expand

Close

William Chestnutt on his 250 strong dairy farm on the Ballybogey Road outside Portrush (Credit: Martin McKeown)

William Chestnutt on his 250 strong dairy farm on the Ballybogey Road outside Portrush (Credit: Martin McKeown)

Chestnutt Farms have recently incorporated a milk vending machine business and a recent expansion into the production of Greek style yoghurt (Credit: Martin McKeown)

Chestnutt Farms have recently incorporated a milk vending machine business and a recent expansion into the production of Greek style yoghurt (Credit: Martin McKeown)

William Chestnutt (Credit: Martin McKeown)

William Chestnutt (Credit: Martin McKeown)

/

William Chestnutt on his 250 strong dairy farm on the Ballybogey Road outside Portrush (Credit: Martin McKeown)

Alyson Magee

Dairy sits alongside whiskey, tourism, arts and media as sectors reaping the rewards of an all-Ireland economy after the Good Friday Agreement.

And Chestnutt Farm in Portrush is among the dairy producers benefiting from open trade across the island, supplying most of its milk to Green Pastures in Donegal.

Most Watched

Privacy