Brexit has the potential to create a completely new scale of a milk crisis, the European Dairy Association (EDA) has warned in a letter to EU Council President, Mr Donald Tusk.

Brexit has the potential to create a completely new scale of a milk crisis, the European Dairy Association (EDA) has warned in a letter to EU Council President, Mr Donald Tusk.

Dairy industry warns Brexit has the potential to create completely new scale of a milk crisis

In the correspondence seen by FarmIreland, EDA chair Michel Nalet said this week would determine the future direction of Brexit and with it, the future of the European and UK dairy sectors.

He told Mr Tusk who is in Dublin today to discuss the latest developments with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the European dairy industry is integrated across borders highlighting that this especially true for the island of Ireland.

"Brexit has the potential to create a completely new scale of a milk crisis.

"As European Dairy Association (EDA), we have elaborated jointly with our colleagues from DairyUK our concept of a “Future EU – UK Dairy Framework” as a basis for a well-managed and responsible Brexit.

"Since the Brexit process began, we have consistently advocated for the UK to leave the EU with a deal that protects the close trading relationship and ensures the long-term viability of the EU dairy sector.

"A no deal would be disastrous for dairy farmers and consumers on both sides of the channel.

"This week is an opportunity to ensure that this doesn’t happen. And hence it is a time of responsibility of all decision makers involved," he said.