Dairy industry says it can handle more expansion

Possible changes to milk pricing mechanisms to curb future growth are also unlikely in the near future processors insist, even though unbridled milk expansion will challenge the ability of the dairy sector to process peak supplies.

Total milk volumes this year are expected to grow by around 7pc and will top 8bn litres for the first time. This is an increase of more than 500m litres.

Supply growth to Glanbia Ireland is forecast to hit 8.5pc, with a survey of the company's dairy farmers in 2018 confirming "a continued appetite for expansion".

However, company chairman, Martin Keane, cautioned that continued growth in milk supplies would not only require extra peak processing capacity, but additional milk volumes would also necessitate investment in "new routes to market and product development".

Glanbia confirmed that its policy on new entrants is currently under review by the company's board. Glanbia received applications from 31 potential new entrants in September and a further group of new entrants applied in October.

A company spokesman described as "speculative" recent media reports which suggested that Glanbia was considering introducing a new milk pricing regime which would impose a 2c/l penalty on all milk supplied above 2019 levels.

Kerry Group insisted that it has sufficient processing capacity to meet likely expansion, but a spokesman for the company admitted that "everybody will have an issue if supplies continue to grow".

Investment

Lakeland Dairies pointed out that it had invested significantly in processing facilities over the years and has sufficient capacity as a consequence.

Similarly, Dairygold claimed that its €130m capital investment programme had ensured that it has sufficient processing capacity up to 2023.

However, while the co-op has no immediate plans to alter its price structure for expanding milk producers, it confirmed that it will be reviewing its funding model for new investments in milk processing.

Meanwhile, the latest quotes from the Dutch spot market confirm the continued hardening in global dairy markets.

Butter prices rose slightly to €3,530/t, skim milk powder rose to €2,400/t, while whole milk powder topped €3,000/t.

ICMSA's Ger Quain said the improvement in dairy markets meant that "hiding behind Brexit" was no longer a credible option for milk processors. The ICMSA official claimed that many co-ops were now 2-3c/l behind the "correct market value" for milk which he said was 32.65c/l.

