Dairy Industry Ireland calls on insurance industry to deal positively with issues arising from Storm Emma

Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), the Ibec group that represents the sector, has called on the insurance industry to deal positively to address issues arising at farm level from Storm Emma.

Even as the weather warning downgrades today, much of the country is still in the grip of exceptional weather, with snow drifts and freezing conditions making the collection of milk on farms particularly difficult.

Director of DII, Conor Mulvihill said: “It is clear that we are in an unprecedented situation, where companies are going as far as they can to maintain a collection service, while at the same time ensuring the safety of farmers, staff and animals. "As the weather warning downgrades today, collection of milk will resume in certain areas. However, with some parts of the country not being serviced because of exceptional weather since Tuesday, individual farmers are currently coming under pressure with their milk storage.

“It is important that the insurance industry are pro-active with farmers in terms of what procedures are needed to be put in place to cover any losses arising from the current weather situation." Fianna Fail Spokesperson on Food Jackie Cahill has warned the Government that thousands upon thousands of gallons of fresh milk will be lost unless milk collection lorries can get access to dairy farms up and down the country.