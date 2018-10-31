Dairy industry 'enhanced' by dealing with salmonella find

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed has claimed the reputation of the Irish dairy industry is "enhanced", despite news of a salmonella detection only publicly emerging more than a month after the incident.

The milk powder section of Tipperary Co-op, in Tipperary town, was closed in September after a strain was detected in a consignment of milk powder.

Salmonella shut down the milk powder production unit at the dairy in September but it has not affected the milk, butter and cheese production at the plant.

The development came as a major trade mission focused on increasing dairy exports is taking place in Indonesia and Malaysia this week.

Despite the detection emerging only this week, Mr Creed said he believed they had dealt with the issue openly and transparently.

"We take these issues very seriously. Under EU law on food production, there's an obligation for food businesses and on the Department of Agriculture to carry out occasional spot checks and routine checks on finished products, ingredients etc. Salmonella isn't an issue to be trivialised," he said.

"When it was brought to our attention, we took all of the appropriate and necessary steps. I'm confident in that context we have done everything right and contacted all the appropriate authorities, including the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and notified the EU.

"I think our reputation is enhanced by virtue of the fact when issues like this happen there is absolutely no question that we deal with them in an open and transparent way and that builds public confidence in our food systems, so I would hope that there would be no market consequences," he added.