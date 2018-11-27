Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 27 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy farming systems must build in resilience to weather shocks - Teagasc

Completing a winter feed budget and reviewing in early January should be standard practice on dairy farms
Completing a winter feed budget and reviewing in early January should be standard practice on dairy farms
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Dairy farmers are being warned by Teagasc that the weather is a reality of farming and they must build in resilience to weather shocks.

Speaking at the Teagasc National Dairy Conference in Cork, Dr Joe Patton said that dairy farming systems must build in resilience to weather shocks.

"The multiple weather events of 2018 stretched farm resources – cash, labour, forage and facilities. Underinvestment in labour and facilities, or the lack of a cash reserve, can leave the system exposed to shock or unexpected events.

"The impact of extreme weather events can be reduced by having a reserve of quality fodder on the farm to compensate for weather-induced reductions in pasture growth."

Teagasc, he said, recommends that a reserve of 500 - 800kg DM per cow be built up over time and maintained on a rolling basis.

He said a key lesson from spring 2018 is that relatively small proportional initial shortages can turn into a complete lack of feed for a period by the end of winter (for example running a 10pc feed budget deficit may equate to two weeks full feeding).

"This can be avoided by better planning. Completing a winter feed budget and reviewing in early January should be standard practice on dairy farms."

Despite the numerous weather challenges posed in 2018, he said the prevailing grass based system demonstrated good resilience as evidenced by the overall milk production figures for 2018.

Also Read

"At the end of September, the volume of milk supplied for processing was slightly ahead of 2017 albeit with reduced cumulative protein and butterfat content.

"Nonetheless, this resilience of production came at a much increased feed cost; and at significantly greater time input from individual farmers, their families and staff. Detailed discussions with numerous dairy discussion groups have highlighted a real need for more and better planning around the key areas of labour, forage feed security, and facilities. These were common themes across region and scale of operation."

He said that dairy farmers need to be in a position to make tactical changes more quickly in order to respond to adverse weather events or other shocks to the system.

"There are no ‘off-the-shelf’ options that will work for every farm so it essential to fully consider potential for lessening the risk against investment costs or possible reductions in short-term profitability.

"Auditing what went wrong in 2018 and listing possible future solutions are the important first steps. Imagination and flexibility of thought will always yield better outcomes than reactionary capital spending."

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

Farmers are warned of the dangers in marts. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Farmers warned about safety at marts after incident at Maam Cross Mart
Photo Brian Farrell

Mart trade: We need a plan to get poorer stock out of system
Dairy Geyser

Inventor says continuous-flow boiler is a 'game changer' for dairy farmers
According to Met Éireann, Ireland will see Live

Ireland can expect widespread rain and gales to hit ahead of the tail-end of...
File photo

Farmers are 'broken' - Hopes for beef price bounce washed away by flood of cattle
File photo

£500m spent on failed bid to eradicate bovine TB in Northern Ireland
One of the masked raiders makes a hasty retreat back to the car after opening the gate.

Masked raiders steal cattle trailer from Bunclody compound