Dairy farmers warned to avoid huge debts as profit margins fall

Large investment in state-of-the-art green-field farm developments may not be sustainable into the future, the dairy sector has been warned.

Denis Drennan, chairman of ICMSA Farm and Rural Affairs Committee, said that the New Zealand experience of multi-million debts threatening the survival of dairy units shows the dangers that could result here from rising production costs and weaker milk prices.

Speaking at the National Dairy Show, which was broadcast online last week, he also warned the processing sector that time may be running out on maintaining high returns from milk powder suppliesas competition from alternative proteins intensifies.

Drennan, a Kilkenny dairy farmer, said there is a huge level of investment going into the continuing expansion and development of dairying, including new green-field units in this country and warned that farm debt in New Zealand has “gone out of control” with 1,000-cow units carrying debts of €12-€13m.

"The level of debt on farms — how sustainable will it be, and do we need to have a look at it now before we end up in a position that some of the farmers in New Zealand have ended up in?" he asked.

"Some people are buying second-hand equipment and getting in at a reasonable level, while others are going completely spanking new, out-of-the box on green field sites, spending huge amounts of money... hopefully we are not going to have any fatalities in the system here.

"The general trend on the price of milk is slightly worrying. The first Glanbia milk scheme was brought out in 2010 at 32.6c/L and the last one is at 30c/L — a drop of almost 10pc in 10 years on a rolling average price, which is very worrying because the average cost of production increased by probably 20pc, so the piece in the middle is getting smaller.”

Brendan O’Connell, acting CEO of Agritech, New Zealand said Ireland and New Zealand should be working closely together, because they are not in competition, and the dairy sector is facing a stiff challenge from changing world markets.

"When it comes to food ingredients... the alternative proteins, with the level of smart money, very significant investments which are going on around the world, you are not going to see a future where you can make money out of milk powder as an ingredient because those industries will not exist," he warned.

"There will be cheaper and better alternatives in the world than you will get from milk powder so you do have to move up that value chain, and that value chain is where you have something that is rare and it is in demand and you get a premium price for it.”

Dr Karina Pierce, senior dairy development advisor with Enterprise Ireland, said: "There are opportunities for plant-based products which are not being developed and we need to look at that because there will be a place and demand for both."

Online Editors