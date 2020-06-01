Farming

Dairy farmers thrilled with high submission rates

Declan O'Brien

An excellent dairy breeding season has been reported by farmers, with submission rates to first service running at 85-95pc on many farms.

While it too early to establish exact conception rates, anecdotal evidence suggests that an exceptionally high percentage of cows have held in calf to first service this year.

Eamon O'Connell, a Nenagh-based vet, said the indications were that the incidence of repeats has been very low, but stressed that it was too early to talk about conception rates until herds had been scanned.