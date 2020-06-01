Dairy farmers thrilled with high submission rates

An excellent dairy breeding season has been reported by farmers, with submission rates to first service running at 85-95pc on many farms.

While it too early to establish exact conception rates, anecdotal evidence suggests that an exceptionally high percentage of cows have held in calf to first service this year.

Eamon O'Connell, a Nenagh-based vet, said the indications were that the incidence of repeats has been very low, but stressed that it was too early to talk about conception rates until herds had been scanned.

Joe Kelleher and George Ramsbottom of Teagasc said farmers have generally been extremely happy with how the breeding season has gone. The high submission rates have been attributed to a combination of excellent grass covers this spring, good cow condition coming into the breeding season, and the fine warm weather during April and May. Mr O'Connell said improved compact calving performance was giving cows more time before the start of the breeding season, while Mr Ramsbottom said stronger EBI fertility figures were also a factor. Problem However, Dan Ryan of Reprodoc warned of a growing problem with embryonic deaths in the Irish dairy herd. Meanwhile, dairy commodity prices have continued to harden, with the Dutch spot market price for butter increasing to €2,980/t. This has improved from a low of €2,550/t in March. The prices for SMP and WMP were at €2,070/t and €2,600/t respectively. Ger Quain of ICMSA said the various market indicators over the last month clearly showed that confidence is returning within the sector. "All these indicators point to a recovering market and that the March and April cuts to Irish milk prices should be the last for the foreseeable future," he said.