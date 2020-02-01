Dairy farmers must prioritise calf welfare - Creed

"It is farmers who make the critical decisions when it comes to the health and welfare of their animals... and this is generally done to a very high standard in Ireland," Minister Creed said.

His comments come as the busy calving season starts on dairy farms. Up to 1.5m cows are due to calve down over the coming three months, with serious concerns expressed that some farmers could struggle to find markets for many bull calves, and particularly those that are Jerseys or Jersey crosses.

Minister Creed urged farmers to put a "very strong focus on the health and welfare of calves and cows, in the interests of the entire dairy sector".

He added that it was essential that calves that are not being kept as replacements are "as well looked after as those being retained".

Minister Creed's letter said farmers must ensure to have:

Adequate calf rearing facilities and feeding equipment, as well as labour this spring;

A robust calf care regime that ensures all calves receive sufficient colostrum within two hours of birth, and are subsequently fed adequate volumes of milk/milk replacer;

Farmers develop a plan for calves not being retained on the holding.

The Minister warned that the Department of Agriculture will also carry out "risk-based animal welfare inspections" at relevant locations.

Meanwhile, Glanbia Ireland (GI) stressed that the on-farm slaughter of healthy calves "is strictly prohibited on its milk-supplying farms".

"All milk suppliers must comply with our … high animal welfare standards (or) there are various actions (we) can take - from the imposition of fines to the complete refusal to collect milk," it said.

Glanbia said it will not inspect farms to ensure that its suppliers meet calf welfare standards, pointing out that this was the remit of the Department and Bord Bia.

However, it said its advisors, plus vets, will visit farms and work closely with suppliers to provide "practical advice and guidance where required to resolve any issues".

Indo Farming