Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 18 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy farmers facing delays on cull cow slaughter

Department of Agriculture figures confirm a 23pc lift in the number of cows killed.
Department of Agriculture figures confirm a 23pc lift in the number of cows killed.

Dairy farmers who are seeking to cull cows are facing a two- or three-week delay in getting their stock slaughtered.

Factories are reportedly reluctant to take the large numbers of cows being offered by dairy farmers who are out of grass and struggling to keep cows fed.

While the weekend rain will ease the pressure in some areas, highly stocked dairy farmers in the south and east are feeding up to 12kgs of concentrates and course rations per cow per day, as well as silage, to keep stock going.

Many farmers who are facing mounting feed bills are opting to cull empty cows and those with high somatic cell counts.

Department of Agriculture figures confirm a 23pc lift in the number of cows killed, with 9,280 cows slaughtered in the week ending July 8, compared to 7,548 for the same week in 2017. This is an increase of 1,732 animals.

Prices for P-grade cows at €3/kg are back €120/hd over the last two months, while factories are paying around €2/kg for cows straight out of the milking parlour.

But it is the difficulty in getting cows killed that is farmers' primary concern at the moment.

The beef processors' decision to pull cow prices has been slammed by Des Morrison of ICMSA who accused them of profiteering.

Also Read

However, this charge has been rejected by Meat Industry Ireland.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss
A cow in front of Fonterra Kauri plant

Fonterra boosts farmgate milk price but says higher costs trim annual profit


Top Stories

Fine 166ac holding at Hughestown, Baltinglass located 3km from the town

Local farmer wins the day at 166ac Wicklow farm auction

Winter wheat prices to hit €170-175 per tonne as dairy farmers buy...
LacPatrick is one of the biggest dairy co-ops in the Border region

LacPatrick increases milk price for June supplies
Conor McMullan became the first NI casualty to be attended by the air ambulance in July last year.

Dad's safety plea a year after son's skull was fractured on farm
Dry, hot spell increases poison risk, says vet. Stock image.

Dairy farmer left 'shocked' and 'sickened' after heifers die from...
Factories are reportedly reluctant to take the large numbers of cows being offered

Farmers feel squeeze on beef prices as processors tighten grip
A lamb born in North Antrim (Julien Behal/PA)

Farmers on both sides of Irish border 'in dark' over Brexit