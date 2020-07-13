Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Dairy farmers face more hurdles over nitrates derogation

Stock Image Expand

Close

Stock Image

Stock Image

Stock Image

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Efforts to secure a renewal of the nitrates derogation from 2021 could see many more dairy farmers forced to apply for the measure.

Discussions have taken place in recent weeks over the future of the derogation, with industry sources suggesting that Ireland is in for a tough fight to convince Brussels that the measure should be retained.

This comes just weeks after the Green Party pulled back from its demand in Government formation talks for the derogation to be removed.