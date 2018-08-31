Dairy farmers eager to offload empty heifers

First-calving heifers that are scanning empty are being offloaded by dairy farmers but empty cows are being milked on.

Farmers in the south and east have scanned earlier than normal this year, to identify stock that can be culled.

Dan Ryan of fertility consultants Reprodoc said heifers that were found not to be in calf were being sold immediately by farmers - particularly in the south and east of the country where the shortage of winter fodder is most acute.

Mr Ryan said his records indicated that 4-5pc of heifers are not in calf this year, which is broadly in line with other years.

However, Mr Ryan maintained that close to 17pc of dairy cows scanned after the 12-week breeding period by Reprodoc were empty. He said the figure for last year was 15pc.

He added that the breeding window had been tightened on many farms, back to nine to 10 weeks in some cases.

Cows that are not in calf early are not going to be kept. Especially on holdings that are short of fodder and are going to have to cull significant cow numbers in any care before the winter, Mr Ryan explained.

Generally the target for conception rates in Irish dairy herds is 90pc of cows in-calf after the 12-week breeding period.