Ground-breaking research is set to give dairy farmers the tools to breed cows with lower methane emission has received significant funding from Science Foundation Ireland.

Dairy farmers could soon be breeding cows for lower methane emissions

Teagasc researcher Dr Sinead McParland, was awarded over €375,000 in a Starting Investigator Research Grant to develop tools to identify the most efficient and profitable cows in the national herd.

According to Dr McParland, global growth in demand for dairy products currently exceeds supply and this is anticipated to continue.

Efficient cows, which have higher milk solids output per unit input, are required to help meet this shortfall.

However, she says it is not possible to identify the most efficient cows using currently available tools.

"The research will address the seismic challenge we face to breed more efficient animals (producing more milk from less input) with a lower environmental hoof-print."

McParland said the current tools which evaluate the efficiecy of cows are very laborious and expensive to operate.

Therefore, to-date, she says they are typically only used in research centres, and the numbers of records we can attain each lactation and the number of individual animals recorded remains small.