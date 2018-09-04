Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 4 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Dairy farmer on getting dreaded phone call from the Department

Gerard Sherlock with Dermot Sherry from the '3D' discussion group in Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Gerard Sherlock with Dermot Sherry from the '3D' discussion group in Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Eoghan Ahern of Rylane scrubbing his Jersey cow prior to judging at the Bantry Agriculture Show
Gerard Sherlock

Gerard Sherlock

As the schools re-open we suddenly realise the summer is over and autumn is upon us.

But with grass growth absolutely flying for the past four weeks it feels like we are still very much in the summer. We have had plenty of rain in this part of the country over the past two weeks, but thankfully ground conditions are still very good.

The 30 acres of third cut silage is doing very well. I tested two samples of grass last week. They both were at 2pc sugars and were between 100-150mg/l of nitrogen. It is six weeks since it was sown and I decided to bale some of it last week. All the bales will have to be drawn on the road to the farm.

It will be easier to handle the bales in stages rather than all at the one time. As always weather will determine the plans.

About three weeks ago I got a phone call from the Department of Agriculture telling me that they were restricting me.

The reason given was that a cow which I sold in April in the mart showed lesions after being slaughtered. The vet couldn't confirm what the lesions were.

It's one of those phone calls every farmer dreads and unfortunately Monaghan farmers have been receiving a lot of them in recent times.

It is so frustrating that after so much money has been spent controlling TB that it can just break out again so rapidly. I know a lot of fellow farmers who are closed up and are deeply frustrated.

Also Read

Something meaningful needs to be done to control the disease once and for all. For me, the restriction means I can't sell or buy any animals until I am tested and clear.

The first job I had to do was to house nine bulls which are Hereford and Angus Cross.

I was expecting to sell them off grass like last year but it didn't happen. I weighed them and they ranged from 500kgs to 590kgs with the exception of one at 415kgs. They have gained 1kg/day since birth. They are on silage and 6kgs meal/day and I am increasing the meal daily to about 12kgs. The next decision is whether to keep them on silage or switch to straw and ad lib meal.

Grass growth is still excellent. After measuring last week some paddocks were growing 88 kg/DM/ha/day. The farm cover is now at 1122 kgDM/ha. The cover /LU is at 301 kgDM. Cows are stocked at 3.73LU/ha. One paddock of almost four acres is still out as it was reseeded.

The 76 cows are producing 20.1 litres at 4.10pc butterfat, 3.40pc protein giving 1.52kg milk solids/cow/day, lactose 4.74pc, TBC 5000, SCC 90 and Therm 100. Cows are getting 3kgs of a 16pc protein feed.

At our last discussion group meeting we had a debate with Joe Patton from Teagasc on what farm covers should be at this time of the year.

He reckoned around 650 would be enough now to build up to 1100 by the end of September. My cover is well ahead of this target. It's getting late now to take out a paddock. I feel cows are eating a lot of grass at present and I am happy enough with clean-outs. I am confident enough that I can handle the cover. My milking platform won't change apart for the reseeding if and when it comes in.

Reseeding

The reseeds are coming on well. A further three acres was done on August 13. The grass seed mix used for this was Aberplentiful, Aberbite, Glenroyal, Drumbo and white clover.

Over the next month I will apply a further 27 units of N and watch closely for weeds. The field I reseeded last year got sprayed for docks using Clovermax. The clover has survived well and the docks are gone for the time being.

Because of the wet weather last autumn and the wet early spring I never got any hedges trimmed. Some of the hedges had gotten so heavy that the fields weren't drying out properly.

Last week I hired in a contractor with a Hymac and hedge mulcher. The mulcher did a great job on the heavy hedges and indeed the trees. It has great reach. I am trying to get the rest of the hedges trimmed as soon as possible.

I didn't get to Tullamore Show as we were in Croke Park instead cheering on the Monaghan teams in the All Ireland semi-finals, but alas it wasn't to be.

We did make it to Virginia Show and it was great to be present on the day a Monaghan born and bred cow won the Baileys title. We also got away for a break for a couple of days and they were very much enjoyed.

As I said before this country has a lot to offer when the weather is good. Another day off might be squeezed in for the Ploughing.

Gerard Sherlock farms in Tydavnet, Co Monaghan

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Pictured at the 2015 Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow Competition at the Virginia Show, Co. Cavan is the winning breeder John Barrett from Togher Co. Cork with from left the competition sponsors Breffni O'Reilly of Diageo; Henry Corbally, Glanbia Ingredients and special guest Mairead McGuinness MEP.

Dairy royalty hopefuls for Cavan show
Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long...
Winners of Arrabawn's Supplier of the Year Awards: John, Anne and Pat Woods

'Look after the cows and the cows will look after you'

Fodder crisis sees milk production dip by almost 6% in April
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Row brewing at Glanbia over milk price supports
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan

Milk price outlook 'very positive' says co-op boss
Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan addressing the co-op’s AGM, flanked by Chairman Sean Monahan and Secretary Jerry Ryan.

The day of not prioritising the environment is over warns dairy boss


Top Stories

'Farmers are not crying wolf': TDs call on Minister Creed to introduce loan...
The farm is located in the Coolaghy Road area of Ardstraw Co Tyrone. Image: Google Maps.

Investigation underway after man dies in farming accident near...
L to R. Karen Brosnan, incoming Chair Board of Governors. Ken Flynn, Farm Manager. Mike Pearson, Principal. Tanaiste Simon Coveney with various other political representatives.

See inside Gurteen College's newly commissioned dairy unit
Donal O'Reilly in his milking parlour.

Will 100 cows be enough to provide a viable farm income in 10 years’ time?

Localised drought conditions still hitting grass growth in south and south-east
Stock picture

Trailer and farm equipment seized after garda chase

Irishmen take first and second at world ploughing championships