Dairy farmer on getting dreaded phone call from the Department

As the schools re-open we suddenly realise the summer is over and autumn is upon us.

But with grass growth absolutely flying for the past four weeks it feels like we are still very much in the summer. We have had plenty of rain in this part of the country over the past two weeks, but thankfully ground conditions are still very good.

The 30 acres of third cut silage is doing very well. I tested two samples of grass last week. They both were at 2pc sugars and were between 100-150mg/l of nitrogen. It is six weeks since it was sown and I decided to bale some of it last week. All the bales will have to be drawn on the road to the farm.

It will be easier to handle the bales in stages rather than all at the one time. As always weather will determine the plans.

About three weeks ago I got a phone call from the Department of Agriculture telling me that they were restricting me.

The reason given was that a cow which I sold in April in the mart showed lesions after being slaughtered. The vet couldn't confirm what the lesions were.

It's one of those phone calls every farmer dreads and unfortunately Monaghan farmers have been receiving a lot of them in recent times.

It is so frustrating that after so much money has been spent controlling TB that it can just break out again so rapidly. I know a lot of fellow farmers who are closed up and are deeply frustrated.