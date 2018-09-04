That was the question Cork dairy farmer Donal O’Reilly asked himself three years ago when he joined the Teagasc/Glanbia Monitor Farm Programme in January 2015.

Will 100 cows be enough to provide a viable farm income in 10 years’ time?

Since then, Donal — who entered a formal Milk Production Partnership with his parents, Tadgh and Margaret, in 2009 — has expanded his herd to 180 cows and invested over €180,000 in infrastructure.

Speaking at a recent demonstration walk on his farm at Bishops Island, Donal said that he can work more efficiently because of the improvements, and that the better facilities entice good staff to his farm.

“The increased cow numbers mean I can afford a full-time labour unit on the farm. I now have two people working full-time during the week and one on weekends milking,” he said.

He said the investment he’s made to the set-up of the farm makes this a viable option.

“This year I installed an underpass costing €45,000 on the farm and it spares me an hour and a half every day they use it. Over half of the milking platform is on the other side of the road.”

Cow flow

Donal has a 20-unit Dairymaster herringbone swingover parlour and had a drafting system installed; he said the new set-up allows easy cow flow from the collecting yard, through the milking parlour to the cubicle shed.