Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why this top dairy farmer would love to see more of his contemporaries in Co Longford move into milking

Dairy farmer Andrew McHugh is adamant Ireland can meet climate targets by improving the overall quality of cattle, insisting he can boost profitability while lowering carbon output and boosting biodiversity on his Longford farm

Progressive: Andrew McHugh on his Longford dairy farm with his son Daniel and dog Coco. Photos: Brian Farrell Expand
Walking the farm: Andrew McHugh and Daniel checking the herd Expand
Wearable technology: The blue sensor (close to the ear) gives instant information on cows&rsquo; health on Andrew's farm Expand
Simple steps to help nature: To boost biodiversity, Andrew doesn&rsquo;t cut the whitethorn hedgerows along his cow pass, and he maintains some areas of natural woodland Expand
Quality: Andrew has focused on improving the EBI of his herd Expand
Efficient: Andrew's slurry spreader Expand
Nutritious: Andrew keeps his herd out on grass as much as possible Expand
The blue sensor (pictured close to ear) give instant information on cows health. Photo Brian Farrell Expand
Andrew's dairy herd. Photo Brian Farrell Expand
&ldquo;Although the dairy farmer may put the money into keeping other people employed, it still isn&rsquo;t enough to keep a region sustainable, as we&rsquo;ve seen in the New Zealand farm model,&rdquo; Andrew says. Photo Brian Farrell Expand
Andrew and Daniel passing one of the many mature trees left standing in the field with dogs Scooby and Coco. Photo Brian Farrell Expand

Close

Progressive: Andrew McHugh on his Longford dairy farm with his son Daniel and dog Coco. Photos: Brian Farrell

Progressive: Andrew McHugh on his Longford dairy farm with his son Daniel and dog Coco. Photos: Brian Farrell

Walking the farm: Andrew McHugh and Daniel checking the herd

Walking the farm: Andrew McHugh and Daniel checking the herd

Wearable technology: The blue sensor (close to the ear) gives instant information on cows&rsquo; health on Andrew's farm

Wearable technology: The blue sensor (close to the ear) gives instant information on cows’ health on Andrew's farm

Simple steps to help nature: To boost biodiversity, Andrew doesn&rsquo;t cut the whitethorn hedgerows along his cow pass, and he maintains some areas of natural woodland

Simple steps to help nature: To boost biodiversity, Andrew doesn’t cut the whitethorn hedgerows along his cow pass, and he maintains some areas of natural woodland

Quality: Andrew has focused on improving the EBI of his herd

Quality: Andrew has focused on improving the EBI of his herd

Efficient: Andrew's slurry spreader

Efficient: Andrew's slurry spreader

Nutritious: Andrew keeps his herd out on grass as much as possible

Nutritious: Andrew keeps his herd out on grass as much as possible

The blue sensor (pictured close to ear) give instant information on cows health. Photo Brian Farrell

The blue sensor (pictured close to ear) give instant information on cows health. Photo Brian Farrell

Andrew's dairy herd. Photo Brian Farrell

Andrew's dairy herd. Photo Brian Farrell

&ldquo;Although the dairy farmer may put the money into keeping other people employed, it still isn&rsquo;t enough to keep a region sustainable, as we&rsquo;ve seen in the New Zealand farm model,&rdquo; Andrew says. Photo Brian Farrell

“Although the dairy farmer may put the money into keeping other people employed, it still isn’t enough to keep a region sustainable, as we’ve seen in the New Zealand farm model,” Andrew says. Photo Brian Farrell

Andrew and Daniel passing one of the many mature trees left standing in the field with dogs Scooby and Coco. Photo Brian Farrell

Andrew and Daniel passing one of the many mature trees left standing in the field with dogs Scooby and Coco. Photo Brian Farrell

/

Progressive: Andrew McHugh on his Longford dairy farm with his son Daniel and dog Coco. Photos: Brian Farrell

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Andrew McHugh speaks from experience when he says, “it won’t be an issue for Irish agriculture to meet its climate targets over the coming years”.

The Longford dairy farmer former chairman of Longford IFA and current vice-chairman of Lakeland Dairies Co-op participated in Ireland’s first Smart Farming programme back in 2014.

He has spent almost a decade improving the economic, environmental and social sustainability of his family’s Brianstown Farm outside Newtownforbes.

Privacy