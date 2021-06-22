Why this top dairy farmer would love to see more of his contemporaries in Co Longford move into milking

Andrew McHugh speaks from experience when he says, “it won’t be an issue for Irish agriculture to meet its climate targets over the coming years”.

The Longford dairy farmer — former chairman of Longford IFA and current vice-chairman of Lakeland Dairies Co-op — participated in Ireland’s first Smart Farming programme back in 2014.

He has spent almost a decade improving the economic, environmental and social sustainability of his family’s Brianstown Farm outside Newtownforbes.

Now milking 200 Friesian and Jersey cross cows and producing around 500kg of solids per year, the father of three and husband to Yvonne says farmers can earn more money with a lower carbon output on-farm by “doing the simple things right”.

Expand Close Wearable technology: The blue sensor (close to the ear) gives instant information on cows’ health on Andrew's farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wearable technology: The blue sensor (close to the ear) gives instant information on cows’ health on Andrew's farm

“I’m milking here since mid-80s,” he says. “We bought all the quota and slowly over the years we’ve built it up.

“It’s a spring block calving herd. We are quite highly stocked, we have just over 50ha of a grazing platform, so we are close on four cows to the hectare.

“We have other land on the farm that floods via the Shannon levels, so that land generally is not considered in the grazing block because it is peaty ground — it’s just usable for some dry cows or fattening when you can get on it.”

Andrew got involved in the initial IFA Smart Farming programme because he wanted to improve his farm income, while simultaneously bettering the environment.

“We knew a double dividend was possible — the question was: how will we do it?” he says.

Expand Close Andrew's dairy herd. Photo Brian Farrell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew's dairy herd. Photo Brian Farrell

“A number of advisors came to look at the farm in conjunction with the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland), Teagasc, the fertiliser industry and many other bodies across Ireland.

“They told us not to waste resources and to make better use of the ones we had on the farm — particularly the cows themselves.

“You always have good cows and bad cows, so our objective was to have cows with a high EBI (Economic Breeding Index) because they should last longer in the herd and give more milk.

“They said if you can do that, the farmer will earn more money and the farm should have a lower carbon output.

Expand Close Quality: Andrew has focused on improving the EBI of his herd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Quality: Andrew has focused on improving the EBI of his herd

“We’re not all geniuses; in this region we rely on the advice of our Teagasc advisor Seamus Nolan, and we’re also part of discussion group Longford Grassroots, where loads of farmers come together to talk about what they do on their farms and how we can improve things.”

Andrew has a degree in Agriculture from Harper Adams College in England, and a diploma in Corporate Direction (Food Business) from UCC.

Andrew’s nephew Mark recently examined the EBI performance of his herd as part of a Leaving Cert agricultural science project which provided some fruitful findings.

“Mark found that my top EBI performers gave more milk per day — and more milk in their lifetime — at higher fat and higher protein levels,” says Andrew.

“Each cow lasted around three years longer on the farm — that is a massive reduction in the amount of emissions that each of those animals produce going into the atmosphere and a massive reduction in the amount of carbon required for milk production.

“Improving the EBI of your herd is one of the biggest things you can do to make money on your farm and to improve things for the environment — it has absolutely brought greater profitability to our holding.

“It happened so slowly that you don’t even notice it, but when you go back and look at the actual figures it’s quite dramatic.”

Expand Close “Although the dairy farmer may put the money into keeping other people employed, it still isn’t enough to keep a region sustainable, as we’ve seen in the New Zealand farm model,” Andrew says. Photo Brian Farrell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp “Although the dairy farmer may put the money into keeping other people employed, it still isn’t enough to keep a region sustainable, as we’ve seen in the New Zealand farm model,” Andrew says. Photo Brian Farrell

Beyond EBI, Andrew, also a director of Western Forestry Co-op, has focused on the soil, grass, electricity usage and biodiversity on his holding, with the assistance of his son Daniel and workman David Geelan.

“To improve the profitability of our soils we ensured that we were putting resources where it should go — putting slurry and fertiliser where it was required on fields and, if it wasn’t required, then not putting it on — saving money and growing more grass.

“Soils are one of the biggest storers of carbon in this country. If we fertilise our soils correctly they will hold far more carbon and we can sequester more out of the atmosphere.

“That is another big area where we can improve profitability on farm while also making a big difference on the environment.”

Andrew has used protected urea for many years and has used LESS slurry spreading equipment since 2018.

Expand Close Efficient: Andrew's slurry spreader / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Efficient: Andrew's slurry spreader

On grass, he makes sure to keep the right amount in front of his animals at all times.

“Grass is the most nutritious feed that can be fed to cows,” he says. “We aim to get them out as early in the year as possible, and to keep them out as late as we can.

“It’s a cheaper feed so the farmer can make more profit, and cows generally give more milk on it at a higher protein.

“Again, this is more profit and it has a far lower carbon output than cutting silage and bringing it into sheds. It’s a win-win for both farmer and the environment.”

From a biodiversity perspective, Andrew doesn’t cut the whitethorn hedgerows along his cow pass, and he maintains some areas of natural woodland on his platform.

“There are simple things you can do that will provide much greater areas of flowering every year for bees and other insects,” he says.

“It’s all about farming in a sensible way to ensure there is enough grass, while maintaining hedges, leaving trees, and planting new ones. That’s all part of ‘the norm’ here now — you wouldn’t even think about doing it any other way.”

Expand Close Simple steps to help nature: To boost biodiversity, Andrew doesn’t cut the whitethorn hedgerows along his cow pass, and he maintains some areas of natural woodland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simple steps to help nature: To boost biodiversity, Andrew doesn’t cut the whitethorn hedgerows along his cow pass, and he maintains some areas of natural woodland

For Andrew, it’s about passing on the farm “in a better place” than when he began working the land.

“The overall objective here is to make enough money to have a decent living, rear our family and to be able to invest back into the farm for the next generation,” he says.

“The old-fashioned word for it is ‘stewardship’ — trying to do improve something, to mind it as you go along.

“That is in the mind of most farmers out there. And that’s why I get so annoyed and disappointed when I hear silly talk about cutting the herd.

“We can maintain our numbers and continue on. We have half the global CO2 emissions per litre of milk compared to the global average — that’s quite dramatic.

Expand Close Andrew and Daniel passing one of the many mature trees left standing in the field with dogs Scooby and Coco. Photo Brian Farrell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew and Daniel passing one of the many mature trees left standing in the field with dogs Scooby and Coco. Photo Brian Farrell

“Yes, we have targets that we must reach, and the measures we are adopting will get us well on the way.

“The science is moving forward dramatically in areas like feed additives and seaweed mixes. We also need to learn much more about the sequestration of carbon in our soils.

“The new Signpost Farms that have been set up across the country will help with all that research, and when those figures are added into our national totals, it will make a massive difference for the future of the sector.

“It will take a number of years for the science to prove that everything is safe for the production of milk and to make it commercially viable for our enterprises.

“But when those changes come on stream then, all of a sudden, it won’t be an issue for agriculture to meet the targets.

“We just have to be sensible about how we continue to do things inside the farm gate and to realise that we just have to wait for the science.

“We can see it coming, it’s just a case now of not throwing the baby out of the pram.”

‘Rural Ireland will suffer from the blinkered environmental narrative’

Andrew would “love to see” more of his contemporaries in Co Longford move into milking.

He says there remains “great potential” in the sector, despite ongoing “blinkered” challenges from some environmental groups.

“Dairy is the one area in farming where you can see young people saying ‘yes, I can make a living out of this’ and go for it.

“But when you see objections from environmental groups, there is a huge sense of disappointment because they are so blinkered in their thoughts.

Expand Close Walking the farm: Andrew McHugh and Daniel checking the herd / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Walking the farm: Andrew McHugh and Daniel checking the herd

“They don’t seem to look at Ireland as a whole, or with a worldview.

“They are just blinkered on certain areas that are detrimental not just to dairy farmers, but to the entire rural community across the country.

“If the narrative continues this way it won’t help the green agenda because how can you listen to somebody who is so blinkered — in fact, it’s highly likely to have to opposite effect. And in the meantime everybody suffers; rural Ireland will suffer.”

While Andrew says dairying is providing a vital lifeline to regional economies, he feels that smaller suckler, sheep and tillage holdings are pivotal to local communities too.

“Although the dairy farmer may put the money into keeping other people employed, it still isn’t enough to keep a region sustainable, as we’ve seen in the New Zealand farm model,” he says.

“You need the whole lot together and that’s why the rural development plan and pumping money into other enterprises is so important.

“It’s keeping the people in the area and keeping the balance so that you have enough people and enough jobs so that no matter who you are, or what your interest is, there is a life for you to stay in that area.”

With milk prices steady if not rising slightly, the Lakeland Dairies supplier says “price is looking positive in the short-to-medium term”.

Expand Close Nutritious: Andrew keeps his herd out on grass as much as possible / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nutritious: Andrew keeps his herd out on grass as much as possible

“We’re already past peak for dairying this year so it will be a good year for the sector — notwithstanding the fact that costs for everything are rising dramatically, feed, fertiliser, fuel.

“But even taking that into account it will be a strong year-end. I would love to see more farmers in Longford become dairy farmers because there is a great vibrancy in the sector — there always has been.”