Why this top dairy farmer is more interested in ‘efficient, healthy, fertile cows producing high milk solids’ than yield

Ian Kingston says ‘Health and fertility take longer to build up than volume, so it is a longer road but it’s worth it’

Pick of the bunch: Ian Kingston from Silvertane, Dunmanway, West Cork, the overall winner of the 2022 Carbery Milk Quality &amp; Sustainability Awards - representing Drinagh Co-op. Photos: Don MacMonagle Expand
Ian receiving his award, alongside his wife Marie, son Dylan, parents Dick and Kathleen and sister Shirley, and Carbery CEO Jason Hawkins (left) and chairperson Cormac O'Keeffe (right). Expand

Cork dairy farmer Ian Kingston has had a busy couple of weeks on and off farm, after winning the 2022 Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards.

Ian, who farms alongside his parents Dick and Kathleen and wife Maria, was praised by the judges for his standard of facilities, commitment to hygiene and quality and his use of sustainable farming practices.

