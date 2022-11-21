Why this top dairy farmer is more interested in ‘efficient, healthy, fertile cows producing high milk solids’ than yield

Cork dairy farmer Ian Kingston has had a busy couple of weeks on and off farm, after winning the 2022 Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards.

Ian, who farms alongside his parents Dick and Kathleen and wife Maria, was praised by the judges for his standard of facilities, commitment to hygiene and quality and his use of sustainable farming practices.

“I probably don’t tick all of the sustainability boxes, but I try my best and I think that’s something the judges liked,” he says.

“I started to use protected urea once it became available and I use a trailing shoe for more precision spreading slurry.

“I wouldn’t spread slurry any other way now — I think the benefits are enormous.”

Ian, who is milking 181 cross-bred cows on a 200ac milking platform, has been trying to reduce his reliance on artificial nitrogen use significantly and has sown 20pc of the farm in clover.

He also maintains his hedgerows, planting new ones where needed.

“Farmers are out there working with nature every day, and I don’t know any who are not trying to do their best,” he says.

“I think most new ideas are embraced (by farmers) and they will always try new ideas if they have confidence in them.

“It’s about being realistic, and only farming and taking on what we can manage, and what the environment and your land can manage.”

Ian and his family do their utmost to keep their farm “as clean and as sterile as can be.”

“Our hygiene standards are high, we endeavour to do our best. I am very proud of my links with Drinagh and Carbery.

Ian receiving his award, alongside his wife Marie, son Dylan, parents Dick and Kathleen and sister Shirley, and Carbery CEO Jason Hawkins (left) and chairperson Cormac O'Keeffe (right).

Whatsapp Ian receiving his award, alongside his wife Marie, son Dylan, parents Dick and Kathleen and sister Shirley, and Carbery CEO Jason Hawkins (left) and chairperson Cormac O'Keeffe (right).

“Carbery is sending our product, from one of the most peripheral parts of Ireland, to over 50 countries as a food product and ingredient — I’m delighted to be involved in that.

“I am extremely proud to have won the award. I got a huge surprise. A lot of very good farmers have won the award in the past, and I’m not saying I’m a good farmer, but I’m honoured and privileged to put my name beside theirs.”

Ian grew up on the Dunmanway holding, which overlooks the Bandon Valley and was bought by his grandfather over 100 years ago.

“The land is 500-800ft over sea level and my parents started to reclaim it in the ’70s. Some of the land was workable and some was hill land.

“I took over in the late ’90s — it was a gradual transition and my parents are still very involved.

“We continued to improve the land and expand the farm by buying and leasing land locally. We also bought more milk quotas in the early 2000s. Since then we have continued to expand.”

Since becoming one of the first Monitor farmers in 1997 (a Carbery/Teagasc joint programme supporting farmers), Ian has taken part in fertility trials and other trials in Moore Park.

“We started cross-breeding in 2004,” he says. “I had an interest in high European Index Breeding (EBI) stock and I had also been involved in breeding trials with Teagasc, so I knew cross-breeding was a good way to go.

“I have great interest in having efficient, healthy, fertile cows producing high milk solids — I’m more interested in that than the yield a cow can produce.

“Health and fertility take longer to build up than volume, though, so it is a longer road but it’s worth it in my opinion.

“It’s a spring calving, grass-based system. A lot of the calves are sold for export and some are sold at the mart in Bandon.”

​Aside from winning the award, Ian has been busy with housing the first of his stock for winter.

“We are just after housing all the young stock and drystock,” he says. “We’re in the process of drying off some cows and we have about a week left of the grazing season.

“20pc of the herd is dry at the moment and it will be totally dry by December 10. Then we will be calving again from January 25.

“I feel it’s part of my lifestyle now — I want the break and the animals deserve the break.

“We use that time to catch up on a lot of maintenance jobs on the farm and I use it to spend time with the family, which is really important.”