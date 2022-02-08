Why this man gave up a life as an Arctic-based scientist to return to the family dairy farm in Tipperary

It’s not often you meet a person who has switched from a life dodging polar bears to milking dairy cows.

A scientist by trade, Mark Mulrooney lived for a number of years in a town in the Arctic that had more polar bears than people.

“There were a few close brushes and people carried rifles just in case, but thankfully we never had to use them,” he recalls.

Mark has returned home to the family farm in Tipperary to help run their herd of organic dairy cattle with his parents Pat and Angela.

“When I was younger, I was itching for a bit of adventure but I’ve done so much travelling over the last few years that I actually quite like being based on the farm now, and as you get older your priorities change,” he says.

At the foot of Slievenamon, the Mulrooney farm is in the heartland of the Tipperary Golden Vale, with broad, open fields and mainly dry land.

Mark is enthusiastic about taking up the reins from his parents and was a key speaker during the Teagasc walk on their farm.

The farm is milking 76 cows once a day (OAD) on 60ha, with plans to go to 110 cows in the future. They supply the Little Milk Company and Glanbia, and also grow organic oats.

A number of years ago, the situation was very different, with a family conversation about the possibility of downsizing or getting out of cows altogether, but they stuck with it and Mark completed his Green Cert during the pandemic.

Pat was an early convert to organics, making the switch 35 years ago; he was also a founding member of the Little Milk Company, which opened up a spring-calving rather than an all-year-round milking model for organic dairy farmers.

Organic farming is all Mark has ever known and Mark says he has no interest in conventional dairy.

He has plans to twice-a-day (TAD) milking, which is still a small bone of contention with Pat, but largely the pair agree to share the workload.

“I’m going to try TAD for at least a year or two and then we can weigh it up against OAD,” Mark explains.

Mark and Pat are keen to grow more of their own feedstuffs for the herd, especially as organic feed now costs well over €500/t.

Some farmers on the walk raised concerns about the cost of organic feed if they convert from conventional to organic, and Teagasc organic advisor Joe Kelleher outlined the need to incorporate elements such as tillage, multi-species swards or red and white clover leys.

These help to naturally add nitrogen to the soil and provide high-quality on-farm feed.

“Red clover can deliver 20 bales to the acre of 16-20pc protein content. It’s a huge asset that we don’t use enough but there’s an awful lot more people in organic and conventional looking at it now,” Joe said.

Tillage and growing different species of grass are areas Pat is keen to work on now Mark has taken over the main day-to-day management of the herd.

“Dad’s real passion is to be a tillage farmer but he had to milk cows to make a living,” Mark jokes.

“We’ll continue to grow some oats because they’re profitable, and to help with rotations.

“I’m also interested in growing whole crop like peas and oats, and peas and barley so we can get a higher-protein silage to feed over wintertime.

“Now we’ve converted fully to a spring-calving system, the quality of the fodder in the winter isn’t as crucial but we have been short for the last year or two.”

Pat outlines their plans to sow more triploid grass species with deeper rooting systems. This is to help combat lower grass growth in times of dry weather, which can have a severe impact on their farm.

Mark points to another area of the farm which is technically in a different townland and says that every summer the fields there save them because it is the one area that keeps growing grass.

Overall, grass management is an area that the pair agree they need to work on.

Mark gives a mention to his mother Angela as the “real dairy farmer”.

“She was the one who knew about the cows and managed them,” he explains.

When Angela makes an appearance with the new family puppy Luna, she is keen to show off the eight-unit Dairymaster milking parlour and points out that plenty of room has been left to add more units.

The type of cow the family has milked has changed over the years.

About 10 years ago, Pat and Angela introduced a large amount of Montbéliarde breeding into the herd.

Even though the herd is more cross-bred, the Montbéliarde left a positive legacy in terms of the sale of bull calves, with Pat saying he has not sold a bull calf for less than €250 in the last couple of years.

Going forward, Mark says that his ideal cow is a cross-bred.

“We’ve sold the autumn herd and bought in a lot of spring-calvers,” he explains.

“We now have a lot of British Friesians crossed with Holsteins in the herd again. We also have a few Jerseys scattered though the herd and they’re good for solids.”

Also present on the farm walk was Department official Jack Nolan, who has switched from head of the nitrates division to the organics section.

He told the crowd that from the Department’s perspective, “everything that can be done to support organics will be done”.

“We want to see organics treble, going up by 350pc by 2030 is the plan,” he said.

Mr Nolan also stressed how encouraged he was to see an area of farming where young farmers like Mark want to get involved and expansion of the sector is not viewed as a negative.

Mark has plans of his own to grow the herd and after his time away is keen to follow in the footsteps of his parents while putting his own stamp on the farm.

Irish organic farmers paid less than half the EU average — but Department vows to bridge gap

The Department of Agriculture has been criticised for not increasing payments to meet the EU average.

In the run-up to the reopening of the organic scheme, the Irish Organic Association (IOA) has highlighted that payments for Irish organic farmers are still less than half the EU average.

It stressed that these need to be increased significantly to attract more farmers into the scheme.

Organic farmers are paid €170/ha; the option to increase this to up to €500/ha was offered by the European Commission during planning for CAP 2023-27.

Department official Jack Nolan said the funding for organic farming would be increased in 2023, but it’s understood that it will only rise by around €30/ha.

The IOA has also raised the issue of double funding.

This is where organic farmers were not paid for certain GLAS measures, the NPWS Farm Plan Scheme and could not get into REAP because of rules which it says were created by the Department and are not part of the Commission regulations.

In response, Mr Nolan said discussions were taking place in the Department to ensure “that there is no issue with double funding.”

He also emphasised the Government support for organic farming.

“There is work going on to make sure that organic farmers will paid their full payment in organics and where possible they will be able to avail of every measure under the AECM, but it’s a national drive to increase the area under organics backed by an EU drive,” he said.

“We’re at 2pc (land in organics) and we want to get to 7.5pc. Farm to Fork wants to get us to 25pc. The Danes are at 30pc.

“We’re leaders in the field in everything else we do in agriculture.

“A key thing for farmers to think about is that there’s going to be more and more of a focus on soil health — the Soils Directive is going to be in place by 2030.

“If you come into organics you’re going to be doing that anyway and have an edge on other farmers — and you want to be at the forefront of change.

“It’s not a competition between conventional and organic, it’s just there are opportunities here that farmers should explore.”

