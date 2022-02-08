Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Why this man gave up a life as an Arctic-based scientist to return to the family dairy farm in Tipperary

Mark Mulrooney explains his life changing plans and why he is sticking with organic but switching to twice-a-day milking

Change of scene: Former scientist Mark Mulrooney with a day-old calf on the family organic dairy farm at Manganstown, Co Tipperary. Photos: John D Kelly Expand
The Mulrooneys' herd grazing Expand
Mark with a calf Expand
Manganstown farm at the foothills of Slievenamon Expand
Mark with his father Pat Expand
Mark with his father Pat Expand
Mark has switched to twice-a-day milking Expand
Mark in the Arctic with a rifle Expand
Mark in the milking parlour Expand
Mark Mulrooney with a day old Rotbunt calf on the farm at Manganctown Co Tipperary photo john d kelly Expand
Pat and Mark out in the fields Expand
A polar bear, as photographed by Mark Expand

Close

Change of scene: Former scientist Mark Mulrooney with a day-old calf on the family organic dairy farm at Manganstown, Co Tipperary. Photos: John D Kelly

Change of scene: Former scientist Mark Mulrooney with a day-old calf on the family organic dairy farm at Manganstown, Co Tipperary. Photos: John D Kelly

The Mulrooneys' herd grazing

The Mulrooneys' herd grazing

Mark with a calf

Mark with a calf

Manganstown farm at the foothills of Slievenamon

Manganstown farm at the foothills of Slievenamon

Mark with his father Pat

Mark with his father Pat

Mark with his father Pat

Mark with his father Pat

Mark has switched to twice-a-day milking

Mark has switched to twice-a-day milking

Mark in the Arctic with a rifle

Mark in the Arctic with a rifle

Mark in the milking parlour

Mark in the milking parlour

Mark Mulrooney with a day old Rotbunt calf on the farm at Manganctown Co Tipperary photo john d kelly

Mark Mulrooney with a day old Rotbunt calf on the farm at Manganctown Co Tipperary photo john d kelly

Pat and Mark out in the fields

Pat and Mark out in the fields

A polar bear, as photographed by Mark

A polar bear, as photographed by Mark

/

Change of scene: Former scientist Mark Mulrooney with a day-old calf on the family organic dairy farm at Manganstown, Co Tipperary. Photos: John D Kelly

Hannah Quinn-Mulligan

It’s not often you meet a person who has switched from a life dodging polar bears to milking dairy cows.

A scientist by trade, Mark Mulrooney lived for a number of years in a town in the Arctic that had more polar bears than people.

Most Watched

Privacy