Why this dairy farmer chooses high EBI Holstein Friesian bulls for his 480-cow herd

From a young age PJ O’Keeffe had a strong passion for farming and a desire to succeed in the industry. The Kilkenny man grew up on a mixed enterprise farm, consisting of dairy and beef enterprises.

Several years ago, his parents decided to retire from the business. Since then PJ has overseen a major expansion of the operation focusing solely on the dairy enterprise. He has expanded the herd size almost sevenfold – moving from 70 to 480 cows today.

The farm operates on a 3.5LU/ha basis on the grazing platform of partly owned and rented land.

The Callan native has three staff working fulltime on the farm all year with him, while his father and mother also lend a hand on occasion.

“My mother is a great help, especially when it comes to sick calves. If anything goes wrong she knows what to do.”

Although there are a few pedigree Jersey cows and cross breeds in PJ’s herd, he said he’ll be choosing high EBI Holstein Friesian bulls going forward because of the better cull cow prices and stronger calves.

“It’s nice to be able to offload cows and bull calves when you need to,” PJ said, but adding that he found it a nuisance to sell Jersey cattle in the past.