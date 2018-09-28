Farm Ireland
Why this 200-cow dairy farm spent €900,000 upgrading its facilities

Catherine Hurley

Gurteen College recently installed a new 30-unit DeLaval parlour and a new cubicle shed costing the college €900,000, which has helped to more than halve the milking time on the farm.

However, the new facilities, which were funded by a AIB business plan loan taken out by the college, has reduced the morning milking time to 1hr20mins, and the evening milking time to an hour, was also designed to ‘future proof’ the parlour for potential further expansion.

“Now we have room to further increase the herd if we wish to. There’s room for six more units in the parlour and the cubicle shed isn’t hemmed in by other buildings, so there’s room to extend that as well,” the Principal of Gurteen College, Mike Pearson said.

The college, currently teaching over 500 students, spanning across various agricultural and business courses, including agriculture and environmental science and equine and business, is in favour of a more practical side of teaching.

Gurteen Principal Mike Pearson inside the new parlour.
“We like to offer our students two sessions a week of practical experience on the farm. With the new parlour we’re able to teach three or four students at a time, it’s much better now for the students,” Person explained.

Gurteen is also home to 100 residential students. The rooms are let out to groups outside term time.

The 1,000-acre farm is home to 200 black-and-white cow herd, 75 suckler cows, a 400 Borris ewe flock and 100 acres of tillage. The farm also has 100 acres of forestry and an 80-acre raised and cut away bog that is now idle.

“We finish all the beef calves and some of the dairy bulls. It’s all done for the students, to see the variety on the farm and to take something from it, back home with them.”

Also Read

The college's silage pit being filled with 3rd cut silage.
Sustainability is a major focus on the Tipperary farm. Wind turbines on site and 50kW solar photovoltaic panels generate 30pc of the college’s required electric power.

“The aim is to be as sustainable as possible on the farm. We’re very conscious of our carbon footprint here, and we want to train farmers of the future in a sustainable fashion.”

Slatted feeding area, with straw bedding area for suckler cows
