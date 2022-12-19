Farming

Why these Meath brothers are banking on winter milk

Costs are high but the main advantage is the cheque that comes 12 months of the year... and it ‘spreads the workload’

Pat Smith who along with his brother Thomas milks over 200 cows on his 270ac family farm near Longwood, Co Meath Expand
Pat in the milking parlour where they milk their herd of Holstein Friesians Expand
Thomas Smith feeding the cows. The brothers use 50/50 maize and grass silage Expand
Clare McLernon works full-time for the brothers Expand
Calves feeding Expand
Silage on the farm Expand
The brothers' fields Expand
The sheds Expand
Pat, Clare and Tommy take a break Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Winter milking has always been a way of life for Meath brothers Pat and Thomas Smith who farm 270ac near Longwood.

However, it’s not a route most young farmers are going down now, says Pat, as the winter milk bonuses are not good enough to justify it.

