Why Jersey cows work well for this organic Cork farm

The Ahern family farm in Ballysimon, Middleton Co. Cork and have been certified organic with the Irish Organic Association for over twenty years. They operate a mixed farm with dairy cows and poultry.

They sell eggs directly to consumers via farmers markets in Cork. Dan, Anne and their son Seamus are also one of the very few organic farms in Ireland who are milking pure bred Jersey cows.

“The Jersey are a lovely breed of milking cow as they are small, light on the land and relatively easy calvers so they work very well in an organic system. They are good grazers and thrive on grass and silage produced on farm which is very important when you are farming organically as you need to maximise conversion of grass into milk.

"Overall, we find that the Jerseys’ are a fertile breed and are relatively easy to get back in calf. One of the things that we value them for is their productivity, so when you combine their productivity and good fertility traits, we find that it is a very suitable breed for our farm and the markets that we are supplying” said Dan.

Milk from their Jersey herd is in big demand and the Ahern’s send their milk to the Village Dairy who are based in Carlow. “This is really a gorgeous product and we are delighted to supply it to Dunnes Stores.

They sell it under their Simply Better range, and this organic Jersey milk is sold in all of their stores in the Republic of Ireland and six in Northern Ireland” said Noel Barcoe from the Village Dairy.

“Jersey milk is well known for its creamy texture and that is because of the high butterfat content which also accounts for its characteristic yellowish colour. The milk is also high in protein and vitamins. The fact that this is a single farm supply makes it a truly unique product and it is doing very well in shops around the country” said Noel.

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie

Online Editors