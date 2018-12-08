This year's hot weather has had a measurable financial impact on John McCormack's dairy enterprise in Mayo.

'What happens if we end up with a milk lake after all this expansion?'

The milk yield from his herd of 75 pedigree Holsteins was down 25,000 litres during the summer heatwave and he describes the silage crop as being on the thin side.

Overall, he says it's has been the most difficult year weather-wise since he took over the home farm back in the 1980s.

"And to make matters worse I took an early guaranteed price of 28c/l for some of my milk, and the price has averaged 35c/l this year," John laments.

"That's farming for you. You are either on top of a hump or down in a hollow."

But John, 70, intends to continue farming as long as his health allows. He farms 130 acres between the home place in Ballyheane outside Castlebar, along with a 45-acre outfarm two kilometres away.

His daughter Claire, an Athenry Agricultural College graduate who works full-time with Aurivo, also helps out.

John and wife Bridie have three other adult children in their 30s - Sean, Breege, and Sheila, who are settled in Shannon, Westport and Leitrim respectively.