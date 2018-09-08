Farm Ireland
'We need a cross border approach on TB problem'

 

Catherine Murtagh
Catherine Murtagh

Ken Whelan

Catherine Murtagh is crossing her fingers that her Co Cavan farm gets the right result in the Bovine TB test - which is being carried out this week - so that things can get back to normal at the family's dairy enterprise.

And as insurance policy on the test, Catherine made sure she said some devout prayers for a happy outcome when she was in the Phoenix Park for the recent papal visit.

"It was only an unseen badger or deer which caused the TB problem, and that was two years ago, but we have had a clear test completed and are very hopeful about this week's test," says Catherine, who farms in partnership with her husband Tony, son Patrick, and daughter-in-law Emer across 180 acres, with 20 acres under forestry and an additional 70 acres leased near the village of Cross in south Co Cavan.

"You would imagine the authorities here and in the North and Britain, where the problem also exists, would have a single coordinated approach to clearing up the Bovine TB problem but they don't and this causes delays," she points out.

The Murtaghs had to cull 60 animals from their herd when the TB was discovered and, while compensated by the Department of Agriculture, the outbreak has played havoc with their farm breeding plans, to say nothing of the avalanche of paperwork and form-filling for Agriculture House.

Otherwise things are fine on the farm and it's onwards and upwards for the family, who milk 150 Friesians and followers, selling to Lakeland for what Catherine describes as a "good enough cents per litre" current price.

The Murtaghs have been in dairying all their lives, though husband Tony dabbled for a while in horse breeding and bred Cruise Hill, who was ridden by Army rider Capt David O'Brien during his career and still holds the RDS Puissance record for an Irish horse.

The family have been farming in Cross for four generations now and look certain to get to a fifth generation through their grandson Edward. Although a mere year-and-a-half old, Catherine delights in saying that Edward started "talking to the cows on the farm before the adults".

Catherine, who also works with Progressive Genetics as a milk tester, sees Irish farmers as being in the "health business", producing high-quality traceable food for the Irish and international markets

She believes this will stand to Irish agriculture when the current Brexit/WTO trade negotiations are completed and once Britain leaves the EU. She is hoping for a positive outcome to this Brexit situation.

She praises Agriculture Minister Michael Creed for his recent initiatives on the fodder crisis but would like the Cork politician to bang the cabinet table more on behalf of Irish farmers. "He represents the farmers after all," she adds.

Catherine has also developed a small orchard on a half-acre plot on the farm.

"It's only producing apples, plums and berries for the family and neighbours," she says. Catherine enjoys experimenting with the various apple varieties and battling with the blackbirds, who gorge themselves on her berries. She recently had to enclose and cover her berries in this ongoing battle.

Off-farm, Catherine's main interest is social dancing - "waltzing and jiving in Cross and nearby in Mullagh," as she puts it.

"It's good exercise and it is good for the mind and body. We get people from as far away as Kildare, Donegal and Tyrone coming to these dances," she explains.

In conversation with Ken Whelan

Indo Farming

