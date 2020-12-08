‘We lost 340 cows in two years’ – Connacht rugby star Shane Delahunt on rebuilding the family dairy herd after TB devastation

‘I’m just feeding a lock of cattle here now,” Connacht star Shane Delahunt says ahead of our early morning chat about he manages farming and rugby life.

“I might get a day off from the team, but they are not days off,” jokes the hooker, who farms in partnership with his father Billy just outside Birr.

The Delahunts milk 300 cows and with only a 70ac milking platform around the yard, they also do a lot of zero-grazing.

“We find zero-grazing very good and our performance is well up. We have a fierce young herd with over 90pc of the herd first and second calvers this year, and we will do over 500kg ms. We are very happy with that,” Shane says.

Shane farms with his father Billy







There is a reason the Delahunts’ herd is young: TB has savaged them in recent years.

“We have lost 340 cows in the last two years. In 2018 we were fully depopulated from the cows, we lost 280 that year.

“It was very hard on everyone here. When you see the lorries coming in to take them out of the yard, and the place left eerily empty after that. Never in its lifetime was there stock not in it,” Shane says, adding that his father has been milking there all his life.

While it was the Department of Agriculture’s decision to remove all the cows, Shane says in hindsight it was unfortunate that they didn’t also take the younger stock.

“They are also starting to show up with TB now again — it’s hanging around here still. We lost 40 cows more this year. They should have taken them (young stock) out, but they didn’t.”

After years of reactor numbers falling nationally, the disease has started to trend upwards in the last 18 months.

Shane puts in the hard yards on the farm







TB outbreaks are “bad enough” in the local area, Shane says, and he says no one knows what’s driving it.

“They say it could be deer or badgers, but it is hard to know. At the moment the Department can’t find the source,” he says.

Like many farm families reeling from TB outbreaks Shane says the family has found the impact them “very difficult” to deal with.

“We have tried everything. Since 2017 we have been bending over backwards to find a solution,” he says.

“There is a massive fear of the unknown. The authorities need to liaise better with farmers in this situation.

“Farmers locally here have set up a group to try and find a solution. There is a lot of fear about speaking out about how farmers are treated.”

Despite the setbacks, the Delahunts have been rebuilding their herd.

“We were allowed to keep our own heifers and when we went clear for about 6-8 weeks the following year, we bought 70-80 calved heifers,” Shane says.

“That brought us to 150 and we had a good lot of calves coming in to calve down in 2020. Unfortunately, a lot of these from the original herd are showing up now with TB again.

“There’s nothing they can do only clear them out. I don’t know what is going to happen.”

After years of the farm being locked up with TB, Shane has had to keep a lot of bulls which he would normally sell as calves.

Shane runs his eye over his herd







“We have a lot of weanlings here we normally wouldn’t have, but we are lucky we got the heifers gone to the contract rearer when we were clear,” he says.

Despite getting on “well enough” with beef cattle this year, Shane reckons he would probably still be better off selling the bulls as calves.

“I killed 160 Friesian bullocks this year at 2½ years old; most of them came into €1,250 or €1,300. They got no meal, just off grass; it was great to get rid of them.

“At the same time, there is expense keeping them for that length. You’re still better off selling them for €50-60 as bulls. If you milked 40 extra cows you could be as well off,” he says.

New shed

With the extra stock on the farm, the Delahunts recently finished off a major building project.

“It’s a great job,” says Shane of the new 150-cubicle shed which includes Condon Engineering head-to-head adjustable cubicles, 6’ stainless steel tip-over drinkers and 76mm feed barriers.

Shane's new 150-cubicle shed







“We got a double grant on it, Dad and I so you couldn’t leave it behind.”

Shane did his Green Cert a couple of years ago in Gurteen and so qualified as a young farmer for the 60pc grant aid rate, while his father availed of the 40pc grant rate.

“It works out at about €80,000 altogether and you get the Vat back, so it’s €120,000-€130,000, so you couldn’t really leave it behind you. It wouldn’t be viable if it wasn’t for that help,” he says.

It’s important to have a good set-up on the farm, Shane says, emphasising the difficulty with securing workers of late.

“You either have lots of labour or a good set-up, but labour is labour — you might have him one day, but on a Sunday morning he mightn’t be there,” he says.

Shane does as much as he can on the farm but in recent years has stopped milking.

“I used to milk and play years ago, but only on weekends now or when I have to,” he says.

“ We have one labour unit hired in, but it’s impossible to get lads at the moment.

“We are losing a great man in the spring, and we are looking for someone at the moment.

“We have good relief lads all right, but it’s hard to get lads full-time.”

With 320 cows to calve down in the spring it’s going to be a busy time on the Delahunt farm, but Shane says the chances of getting time of rugby to help are slim.

“You can’t go in to (Connacht head coach) Andy Friend and ask him for time off to calve cows.

“He’d understand all right — he’s from a farming background — but there’s no chance.”

‘It’s a great escape from the rugby bubble — I love being at home on the farm’

What’s it like playing in empty stadiums under Covid restrictions — even the biggest games must feel like friendlies?

“When the first guy runs into you and your stomach is drove up around your neck, you don’t be long realising you’re in a game,” Shane Delahunt jokes.

Although the hits feel the same, Shane concedes that games are definitely different.

“You have to make your own energy,” he says.

“You probably hear on the referee’s mic all the shouting. You could go flat if the team gets quiet and lose a bit of momentum.”

It’s vital to have good team-mates around you, he says.

“They keep you switched on. You want to do well for them, it’s not so much about yourself. You don’t want to let the boys down,” he says.

On the charge: Shane takes on the Zebre defence in November. Photo: Sportsfile







Being able to escape home to the farm is a big advantage, Shane says, particularly this year.

“I try to stay out of that rugby bubble. The boys would be into playing PlayStation and the like — I would be about as opposite to that as you can be. I enjoy being at home outdoors on the farm,” he says.

Over the past year, the benefit having something outside rugby to do has been further emphasised.

“The boys were below going out of their minds, not being able to leave the house hardly,” he says.

Stricter guidelines

“We have stricter guidelines than most of the rest of the country. We have to stay in and not talk to anyone, as if there was an outbreak the whole team would be affected.

“We get tested every week. You’re basically house-bound — go to training and go home, that’s it.”

“I might not have been talking to anyone, but at least you are doing something different every day.”

Growing up in GAA heartland, Shane played underage hurling for Offaly.

“I was a mediocre hurler — a bit slow on the turn, but big and strong. They used to play me at the edge of the square, full-forward — beat it into me,” he laughs.

It was in boarding school in Kilkenny College where he developed a love for rugby.

“I suppose I was 15-16 when I said, ‘I should give this a chance now’. I started going to the gym heavy and tried to make a go of it. I made a decision that this is something I am all right at and that potentially if I worked hard enough, I could make it as a professional.

“So I gave it a go I suppose I’m still giving it a go”.

Shane describes himself as not the most skilful player, and says hard work has been key to his success.

“Things don’t come naturally to me, athleticism-wise,” he says.

“Hard work gets me out of a lot of situations, and that comes from the farm, I suppose.”