'We are in the milk price league relegation zone'

"I broke an arm when I got a kick from a heifer in the milking parlour and had to be taken to hospital for an operation," says John Jnr (25), who farms in partnership with his father.

"On the same day my father, who was with the vet who was injecting the bull, was also kicked. The bull got agitated and kicked him in the head. He was bleeding from the forehead, but didn't have to go to hospital.

"The local doctor stitched him up and everything was okay."

It was a salutary lesson about the dangers of farming and one which he will not forget.

The Skehans run a herd of 70 British Friesians and send their milk to Glanbia for a current price of 30.5c/l, which John Jnr describes as poor.

"Glanbia are at the bottom of the price league at the moment, in the relegation zone," he quips.

John did his advanced dairy studies at Kildalton and was working off-farm with the Lidl supermarket group before he came back to Kilmeadan to work with his father.