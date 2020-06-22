Tipp dairy farmer reaping impressive results after going down calf-to-beef route with his Holstein bull calves

A few years ago Padraig Moroney decided there had to be a better way of rearing his Holstein bull calves and getting real cash for them instead of derisory prices each spring.

Now, rather than taking €50/hd for calves at a couple of weeks old, he is getting €1,100-€1,300/hd for them as finished steer beef under 24 months from the calf-to-beef enterprise he runs alongside his dairy herd.

"I was taking €50-€60 for good Holstein bull calves each spring for years. I knew they were worth more than that, but that was the market," he says. "Why put yourself at the mercy of a buyer coming into the yard each spring or leave yourself open to the mercy of the unpredictable availability of an export boat?"

After some thought and planning he decided to focus on finished beef from the male progeny from his large dairy herd near Drangan in South Tipperary to generate a good cash-flow for the lean early spring months.

"I have the land base available to rear the beef animals, it doesn't impact on the milking platform and through the help of my full-time labour unit and family we are able to manage a good operation overall," he says.

Finished steers

Padraig and Audrey Moroney and their family members, Erin, Patrick, Turlough and Dawn on their farm at Drangan, Co Tipperary.

Padraig and Audrey Moroney and their family members, Erin, Patrick, Turlough and Dawn on their farm at Drangan, Co Tipperary.

"I'm now selling them as finished steers in January and the income generated is a boost, coming as it does during January and February, when there is no milk cheque. It sets us up for the year."

On average more than 50 of the Holstein bull calves born into the herd are carried through to finish as beef, typically at target carcase weights of 320-330kg under 24 months.

In general they are O-grade, with some Ps, but the weight is the key factor. Despite the price usually being discounted by 20c/kg from base, the tops have returned up to €1,350/hd and Padraig is getting €1,050 for the lighter animals.

Creep-feeding is maintained for a few weeks after the calves go on to grass for their first summer.

Over the winter they get 1.5 kg barley and 0.5kg soya, making up a 19pc protein ration. Over the second winter, they are fed concentrate, increasing to 10kg/day for up to 90 days prior to slaughter in January.

"The lot for finishing next January are looking very well. Some of them are now 500kg," Padraig says.

After providing for herd replacements, the balance of the herd are cross-bred using Angus and Hereford. Both steers and heifers are sold as stores at yearling stage - averaging €780/hd for the steers and €728/hd for the heifers this year.

Padraig believes that his success proves that the widely held belief that dairy Holstein males are near worthless for beef can be turned on its head.

While he concedes that the outlook for beef is not good and trying to predict beef prices is a futile exercise, he says his experience shows that finishing male Holstein calves for beef could be an option for other dairy farmers to consider.

'We are aiming for a uniform herd of trouble-free cows performing well from a basic diet of grazed grass'

A simple system, maximising the use of grass, is the formula for Padraig Moroney's efficient dairy unit which produces 1.5m litres of milk per annum on heavy-type soil in south Tipperary.

The 223-cow herd is now rated in the top 10pc of herds in the region.

The Moroney farm at Ballynennan near Drangan in the shadow of Slievenamon was set to be the host farm for the Irish Holstein Friesian Club field day this summer until Covid-19 intervened.

Padraig and his wife Audrey, with help from children Patrick (15), Erin (13), Dawn (11) and Turlough (10), have almost doubled their Lismalin pedigree Holstein herd since the abolition of the milk quota in 2015.

Padraig describes it as "a commercially-focused, hard-working spring calving herd".

"My aim is a uniform herd of trouble-free cows that perform well from a basic diet of grazed grass and will also respond to supplementary feed judiciously introduced at the opportune times during lactation," he says.

Starting from a base of 50 cows in 1979, herd size had more than doubled to 120 cows when the milk quota was introduced. Since quotas were ended in 2015, it has almost doubled again to 223 cows calving down this spring.

With performance per cow average 7,041 litres, 563kg milk solids at 4.46pc fat and 3.55pc protein, the herd ranks in the top 10pc of all co-op suppliers, performing 30pc higher than the co-op average.

The target is to achieve 600kg milk solids/cow/year, and breeding is key to achieving this goal.

"I have a preference for North American Holstein strains for better conformation, good fertility and with a PTA of + 400kg milk. I also select on the conformation traits, especially strength," says Padraig.

Traits such as Daughter Pregnancy Rate and Net Merit index are also considered in the breeding programme.

"I find the World Wide Sires mating programme helpful and I also like the depth and diversity of choice from the stud," he says.

"We have a number of cows yielding over 700kg milk solids per lactation and these cows are not under pressure."

Padraig believes that through selecting for higher weights of solids and culling out the lowest quartile, further increases are achievable.

Classification helps inform breeding decisions.

"Cows who classify well tend to be trouble-free cows with a natural will to milk," says Padraig, who has the challenges of a long winter season on heavy soil and paddocks a long distance from the base to cope with.

Winter housing

"The furthest away paddock is 2km from the parlour so that's a daily round trip of at least 4km per milking. The soil is heavy; the weather dictates so much in that most years it's early April before cows are grazing day and night here.

"Winter housing the herd any date later than November 20 is a bonus. Meal feeding of 1.2 tonne/cow per year is a complementary aid to drive not only animal performance but grassland performance also with stocking of 1.1 acres/cows.

"An in-calf rate of 88-90pc at the completion of the breeding season has been the norm for the past few years and having looked at the five-year herd trend report our calving interval has steadily averaged 365 days."

Herd health is also a positive attribute with an overall SCC score of 89.

Padraig adds: "Soil fertility is very important and we have managed this aspect really closely in line with overall farm improvements. All the farm is in index 3 for P & K and meets the industry best-standard for lime application.

"The impact on this has been a reduced purchase of fertiliser, which has been very positive economically."