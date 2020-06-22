Farming

Farming

Tipp dairy farmer reaping impressive results after going down calf-to-beef route with his Holstein bull calves


Martin Ryan

A few years ago Padraig Moroney decided there had to be a better way of rearing his Holstein bull calves and getting real cash for them instead of derisory prices each spring.

Now, rather than taking €50/hd for calves at a couple of weeks old, he is getting €1,100-€1,300/hd for them as finished steer beef under 24 months from the calf-to-beef enterprise he runs alongside his dairy herd.

"I was taking €50-€60 for good Holstein bull calves each spring for years. I knew they were worth more than that, but that was the market," he says. "Why put yourself at the mercy of a buyer coming into the yard each spring or leave yourself open to the mercy of the unpredictable availability of an export boat?"