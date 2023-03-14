Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

This Westmeath farmer says nitrates banding goes against what he has been striving to achieve

It’s hard to digest the logic – the banding is penalising the most efficient cows’

Always looking to improve: Michael Clarke on his farm just outside Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath. Photos: Niall Hurson Expand
Michael Clarke along with Teagasc/Lakeland joint programme advisor Owen McPartland and Lakeland Dairies' Susan Casey and Michael Monaghan. Expand
The herd is made up of 288 cows and calving begun on February 2. Expand
The Clarkes' farm dog Gus. Expand
New roadways under construction Expand
An FAE stone crusher used to build new roadways on Michael's farm. Expand
The first batch of calves arriving on Michael's farm this spring. Expand
A field which Michael reseeded in July Expand
Used astro turf for the new roadways Expand

Close

Always looking to improve: Michael Clarke on his farm just outside Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath. Photos: Niall Hurson

Always looking to improve: Michael Clarke on his farm just outside Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath. Photos: Niall Hurson

Michael Clarke along with Teagasc/Lakeland joint programme advisor Owen McPartland and Lakeland Dairies' Susan Casey and Michael Monaghan.

Michael Clarke along with Teagasc/Lakeland joint programme advisor Owen McPartland and Lakeland Dairies' Susan Casey and Michael Monaghan.

The herd is made up of 288 cows and calving begun on February 2.

The herd is made up of 288 cows and calving begun on February 2.

The Clarkes' farm dog Gus.

The Clarkes' farm dog Gus.

New roadways under construction

New roadways under construction

An FAE stone crusher used to build new roadways on Michael's farm.

An FAE stone crusher used to build new roadways on Michael's farm.

The first batch of calves arriving on Michael's farm this spring.

The first batch of calves arriving on Michael's farm this spring.

A field which Michael reseeded in July

A field which Michael reseeded in July

Used astro turf for the new roadways

Used astro turf for the new roadways

/

Always looking to improve: Michael Clarke on his farm just outside Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath. Photos: Niall Hurson
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Dairy farmers across the country have been coming to terms with which nitrates band their herd now falls under.

The new Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), introduced in January, changed the organic nitrogen (N) levels deemed to be produced per cow, with a new banding limit brought into effect for all herds.

Most Watched

Privacy