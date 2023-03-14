This Westmeath farmer says nitrates banding goes against what he has been striving to achieve

Dairy farmers across the country have been coming to terms with which nitrates band their herd now falls under.

The new Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), introduced in January, changed the organic nitrogen (N) levels deemed to be produced per cow, with a new banding limit brought into effect for all herds.

The banding is centred around the milk yield of cows in the herd, and the associated level of organic N produced.

Michael Clarke has a 288-cow herd on his 92.2ha (228ac) farm just outside Rochfortbridge in Co Westmeath.

The Teagasc Signpost demonstration farmer says he is facing uncertainty as a result of the new banding rules.

“I find it difficult to digest the logic in their banding because they’re penalising the most efficient cow,” he says.

“I’m verging on band three, the high band. The most inefficient cows in the country are the cows in band one and they are the ones that are not being penalised.

“I’m trying to improve my cow quality every year — increasing fat, protein and kilos every year. The processors, Lakeland Dairies, want me to have the highest fat and protein possible in my milk and it’s improving year on year.

Expand Close The herd is made up of 288 cows and calving begun on February 2. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The herd is made up of 288 cows and calving begun on February 2.

“They (the Department) are actually going to penalise me now for improving my herd. I’m just OK now but I can’t let my cows produce any more milk than they did in 2022.

“You’re improving them through genetics, not having to use more grass, concentrates or fertilisers. You’re almost going to have to hold your cows back in future to stay in band two or else you’ll be penalised even more.”

Michael recently hosted a Lakeland Dairies spring grassland workshop on his farm, detailing progress so far this calving season.

Read More

Over 60pc of the herd had calved down on February 23, with the first out at grass during the day since February 5.

Michael started the grazing season with an average farm cover (AFC) of 800kg of dry matter per hectare, with his aim to get as many paddocks grazed while conditions remained dry.

“A lot of fields were reseeded on the farm last year so there’s a lot of grass. There’s a good balance too, with not that many heavy or light covers left,” he says.

“The grazing season has been going well so far but with a couple of wettish nights the cows do tend to dirty the paddock. Most paddocks have multiple access points, which can help reduce poaching in specific areas.”

​Michael has decided to use a rotation planner this year.

“I usually get caught out in early April so I’m hoping the planner will help the farm reach mid-April,” he says.

Expand Close The first batch of calves arriving on Michael's farm this spring. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The first batch of calves arriving on Michael's farm this spring.

“I might let them out at night after a week or two when they’re settled. I find that heifers cause the most trouble with night grazing. I’ll see how we’re going by mid-March before making a call on the amount of silage in the diet.”

Michael farms alongside his wife Lynn and children Sarah (19), Liam (17), Grace (14) and Stephen (11).

“Everyone helps out when they’re home but Liam does a lot of work. We have two full-time lads working here as well,” he says.

In 2010 the Clarkes converted their farm from a beef and sheep enterprise to dairy, with margins tightening and increasing dependence on direct payments in the sector.

“The dairy can stand on its own two feet. It’s probably easier to manage your time as a dairy farmer because your days are a set routine,” Michael says.

“When I was a beef and sheep farmer I couldn’t afford to have labour with me. I was doing an awful lot of work myself and my hours were longer.

“In dairying everything is more structured, it’s seasonal and you know what you’re going to be doing next week and the week after.

“We tend to try and stick to a set working day. We start at 6am and finish at 6pm. We have a rota for labour so everyone has a reasonable working week.

“It’s different at this time of the year with the calving season. I do long hours in calving season along with the two lads but then they get more time off the rest of the year.

“You get through six or eight weeks and then things become a bit easier.”

Among the new installations on the farm this spring is an upgraded machinery roadway.

“I leased a farm at the bottom of my own farm in 2013 and the original road wasn’t the most direct route so I put in a new roadway for the cows,” Michael says.

Expand Close An FAE stone crusher used to build new roadways on Michael's farm. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An FAE stone crusher used to build new roadways on Michael's farm.

“I got astroturf for the cows last December. I don’t want machinery going on the astro road so that’s why I’m improving the other road.

“I had the opportunity to buy astro turf from the local GAA club when they were putting down a new astro pitch.

Expand Close Used astro turf for the new roadways / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Used astro turf for the new roadways

​“Second-hand astro is usually €259-350/m2 depending on quality. I only got it in December so I haven’t had time to put it down yet.”

Looking towards the future, Michael says milk price fluctuations and layers of rules in new schemes make it hard to plan.

Expand Close New roadways under construction / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp New roadways under construction

“The markets can change but sure look that’s farming and you have to go with the peaks and the troughs,” he says.

“I’ve used TAMS for the milking machine, and it was for a spend of up to €80,000. I may use this current TAMS for an automatic calf feeder, cattle-handling facilities, and the possibility of a slurry spreader with a dribble bar.”

As a Teagasc Signpost farmer, Michael keeps up with the latest technology, but insists that “you don’t have to swallow everything that they throw at you either”.

Expand Close The Clarkes' farm dog Gus. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Clarkes' farm dog Gus.

“There’s a cycle with these goalposts,” he says. “We were told to go cross-breeding 10 or 12 years ago and now you’re being pushed away from cross-breeding because the Jersey bull calf has a bad name.

“I’m sure in five years’ time there’ll be a new storyline.”

Read More

Why a high level of dry matter digestibility (DMD) in silage is important

During the grassland workshop on Michael Clarke’s farm, Lakeland Dairies highlighted the importance of having a high percentage of dry matter digestibility (DMD) in silage.

The average DMD of silage tested by Lakeland Dairies was 67-68pc.

Teagasc/Lakeland joint programme advisor Owen McPartland said it was vital to look ahead now at getting the best-quality silage possible, aiming for a DMD of 75pc or over.

With the cold snap that has since hit the country since Lakeland’s grasswalk took place, many farmers have been forced to bring their herd back indoors, despite a good start to the grazing season.

Lakeland’s Michael Monaghan and Susan Casey had encouraged farmers to make the most of an early start to the grazing season.

“It’s important not to start cows in heavy covers, hit the dry fields now. You need to plan now in order to prevent cows going back indoors when the weather turns,” Mr Monaghan said.

“The most important thing is to get out for a grass walk on your farm and see what’s happening on the ground.

Expand Close Michael Clarke along with Teagasc/Lakeland joint programme advisor Owen McPartland and Lakeland Dairies' Susan Casey and Michael Monaghan. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Clarke along with Teagasc/Lakeland joint programme advisor Owen McPartland and Lakeland Dairies' Susan Casey and Michael Monaghan.

“It’s absolutely massive to get cows out to grass at this time of the year. A lot of lads in this area wouldn’t be used to the ground being as dry at the moment.

“The silage will stay in the diet until the first round of grazing is complete. When cows are coming towards peak milk production later in the season it’s important to make sure the diet isn’t pinched, which could lead to trouble with condition and then fertility. These effects will be felt down the line.”

Ms Casey warned farmers that if they pinch the cows’ diet “you’re going to pay for it.

“Allocations are good for wet weather and staying on track with your planner. They need to come in on time with meal in the parlour.”

Expand Close A field which Michael reseeded in July / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A field which Michael reseeded in July

The Teagasc and Lakeland team pointed out that every 3kg of grass will give an extra litre of milk or allow farmers to reduce concentrate by 1-1.5kg. Each day at grass is worth €4 per cow.

“Set the farm up to grow grass through good cleanout of paddocks and ensure regrowth of paddocks on time for the second round of grazing,” said the Lakelands reps.

“The main goals when getting cows out to grass is to ensure the cow is fed correctly, limit poaching, and hit residuals.

“Cows will eat 95pc of their total dry matter intake in two to three hours directly after milking.

“Target covers are 800-1,000 kg of dry matter. Post-grazing height of 4cm should be targeted.

“Allocations can be worked out by dividing the herd’s demand by the cover on the paddock.

“For example, 45 cows each require 8kg of grass which results in 360kg of DM as herd demand. This 360kg DM divided by 1,200kg of DM/ha (paddock cover) is equal to an allocation of 0.3ha per grazing.”

Farmers were also provided with an easy guide to measure grass which is as follows:

What is required is a 0.5m x 0.5m quadrat, clippers, scales and a bag.

Step one: pick a representative area of the paddock, avoiding drinkers and dung patches, and place the quadrat in it.

Step two: clip the area in the quadrat to 4cm and place the clippings in the bag.

Step three: weigh the bag.

Step four: work out the cover using the weight recorded in the bag and the following equation; weight (grams) x 40 x percentage dry matter. An example of this: 150g x 40 x 18pc dry matter = 1,080kg DM/ha.