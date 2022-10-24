Farming

Farming

This Waterford dairy farmer ‘didn’t want to look back and regret spending too much time on the farm’ – so he bought a pair of robots

Installing a pair of Lely robots has transformed Niall Moore’s work-life balance, allowing him to devote much more time to his family – and the cows are happier too

Family man: Niall Moore, who bought two Lely robots so that he could spend more time with his children, on his farm at Benvoy, Annestown, Co Waterford. Photos: Peter Murnaghan Expand
One of Niall's cows on the automatic massager Expand
Niall insists dairy farming is &lsquo;a great way of life&rsquo; Expand
Close-up of a Lely Expand
Family man: Niall Moore, who bought two Lely robots so that he could spend more time with his children, on his farm at Benvoy, Annestown, Co Waterford. Photos: Peter Murnaghan

Niall with his wife and children Edward (12), Fred (14), Charlie (16) and Juliette (9)

One of Niall's cows on the automatic massager

Niall with his herd

Niall insists dairy farming is &lsquo;a great way of life&rsquo;

A rare view of a Lely in action

Close-up of a Lely

A cow (not Niall&rsquo;s) being milked by the Lely

A Lely in action

Tamara Fitzpatrick

When Waterford dairy farmer Niall Moore found he was spending too much time in the milking parlour, he decided it was time for a change.

Craving a better work-life balance, Niall and his family installed two Lely robots in late 2017 and they’re now milking 130 cows on their farm in Benvoy, Annestown.

