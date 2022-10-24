This Waterford dairy farmer ‘didn’t want to look back and regret spending too much time on the farm’ – so he bought a pair of milking robots

When Waterford dairy farmer Niall Moore found he was spending too much time in the milking parlour, he decided it was time for a change.

Craving a better work-life balance, Niall and his family installed two Lely robots in late 2017 and they’re now milking 130 cows on their farm in Benvoy, Annestown.

“We were milking 60 cows in a 10-unit Dairymaster herringbone parlour when I took over in 2009,” Niall says.

“After the abolition of quotas, we went to 90 cows. The parlour was too small for the number of cows we were milking, though, and we were finding labour a problem — we were milking twice a day and each milking was taking a couple of hours.”

Niall’s family played a big part in his decision to go robotic, he says.

“We have a family of four — Charlie (16), Fred (14), Edward (12)and Juliette (9) — and they’re all very sporty, and between football, camogie and rugby they’re always training or playing somewhere,” he says.

Niall with his wife and children Edward (12), Fred (14), Charlie (16) and Juliette (9)

Niall with his wife and children Edward (12), Fred (14), Charlie (16) and Juliette (9)

“I didn’t want to miss out on any of that. I wanted to be there for them as much as possible and that was difficult when I was tied to morning and evening milking.

“As farmers we tend to get too caught up in the farm, and that’s natural, but there needs to be life on the other side of the farm gate. I didn’t want to look back and regret spending too much time on the farm.”

The two robots were officially up and running by January 2018.

“We started off with 140 cows but came back to 130 the following year because we just found it a few too many for the robot,” Niall says.

“You don’t want cows standing around all day waiting to be milked; it should be as seamless and natural as possible.

“We’re in derogation, and with land availability and restrictions we might have to come back in numbers again. We looked at our figures and we could have to lose 15 cows.”

It took the Moores’ stock a couple of weeks to get trained on the robots but once they did, Niall says everything went well.

A cow (not Niall's) being milked by the Lely

A cow (not Niall's) being milked by the Lely

“It can take a few weeks to train them but once they get used to it they go in and out as they please,” he says.

“When they come in, they’re cleaned, milked and fed. There’s no going out to bring the cows in to be milked any more, they want to come in, and they come at their own ease when they feel they need to be milked.”

After the cows are milked, they’re drafted out to one of three grazing blocks.

“Cow welfare is a big thing with the robot — there’s a lack of stress with it,” Niall says. “You can walk through the herd and they barely move out of your way. Stress-free cows milk better, it’s proven.

“The information the robot provides you with is on another level and it has made us more efficient as farmers.

A rare view of a Lely in action

A rare view of a Lely in action

“Every cow can be treated individually. The robot measures their rumination, what they’re eating, their activity and their cell count — it can tell you when a cow is going to get sick before they do.

“The heat detection is great too. I was sceptical in the beginning so I ran a vasectomised bull for the first year but I took it away after that.”

The Moores’ energy bill has taken a big hike since going robotic, and while Niall says the good milk price is counter-acting that cost, he is planning on putting in solar panels in the near future.

“The price of energy is high now and the robots are costly to run but thankfully the price of milk is great and we can cope with it,” he says..

Close-up of a Lely

Close-up of a Lely

“We’ve spent a lot of money recently on infrastructure and roadways.

“Our next project on the farm is solar energy. There are new grants coming for solar panels and we want to get ourselves to a point where we’re not as reliant on the energy that’s coming in and be more sustainable on a whole.”

British Friesians and Holstein Friesians have always been Niall’s choice of breeds and even though he has tried a few others over the years, he still keeps coming back to them.

“We never went down the Jersey route despite back in 2012, the advice being to look at the New Zealand model of dairy farming,” he says.

A Lely in action

A Lely in action

“I just didn’t think that could ever be a runner here — in my opinion, it’s too much strain on man and beast. I find the Friesians to be well suited for this part of the world.

“We did bring in a few Fleckvieh cows from Austria a few years ago.

“They’re a type of milking Simmental and they’re a bit like a suckler cow only wider and they’re red and white. The main reason was to try and add value to our bull calves.

“There was a lot of talk about them a few years ago and there’s a few 100pc Fleckvieh herds throughout Ireland.

“I find the milk yield and constituents aren’t just as good as the Friesians. But some people get on great with them.”

One of Niall's cows on the automatic massager

One of Niall's cows on the automatic massager

The Moores’ farm is real family business: Niall’s wife Susie — who is a teacher — all of their sons and Niall’s father Jack all help out where they can.

“Dad is 74 and still doing bits and pieces on the farm,” Niall says. “If any farm is lucky enough to have a father or mother around, they’re the most undervalued farming resource.

“Our kids are being encouraged to go into dairy, but not forced. It could be my little nine-year-old girl who goes into it or it could be one of my sons, but whichever it is, because we’ve gone robotic, the labour-intensive nature is gone.

“Whoever takes it on should have a good quality of life now.”

‘The criticism is very hard to take. We farmers are an easy target because our advocacy for ourselves isn’t adequate’

The dairy sector has been coming under fire for its emissions output, but Niall Moore insists a key point has been forgotten in the argument.

The constant criticism dairy is facing is “hard to take” he says, because Ireland already produces dairy so sustainably and farmers are just “an easy target”.

“We’re producing one of the most important foods in the world, and that’s being forgotten in the emissions argument,” he says. “It’s not fair the way we’re being targeted.

“It (the criticism) is very hard to take and we, as farmers, are an easy target because our advocacy for ourselves isn’t adequate.

Niall insists dairy farming is 'a great way of life'

Niall insists dairy farming is 'a great way of life'

“Milk is a nutritional, valuable product, it can’t be replaced, and no other country, with the exception of some parts of New Zealand, do it as sustainably as we do in this country.

“We produce it twice as well as anywhere else. If we are forced to cut back , where will it be produced?”

This year, Niall became an ambassador for the National Dairy Council (NDC), having been involved in the Glanbia council for a number of years.

“I got a call to ask and of course I said yes, with a heart and a half,” he says. “Anything that can be done to promote awareness of just how essential dairy is, is beneficial.

“The NDC did a video with me on the farm and I explained how I do things here. It’s all about making people aware of how dairy is produced and educating people on what having dairy as part of your diet means for your health

Niall with his herd

Niall with his herd

“For example, the vast amount of teenagers aren’t getting enough calcium, and osteoporosis is a big thing in Ireland. Adding a glass of milk or some cheese or yoghurt can aid all of this and it’s about getting that message across.

“It’s important to tell the story of farms producing dairy, so that people can see what’s involved.

“I would absolutely encourage young people who are thinking of dairy to get into it. It really is a great way of life and we should all be very proud of being dairy producers, despite the bad press we get.”