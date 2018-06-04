Sean O'Donnell has survived the long winter and late spring and is catching up with all the delayed farm work at his 100ha dairy enterprise near Ballina in Co Mayo.

'Things are flying at the moment' - Top Mayo dairy farmer on surviving long winter and late spring

The 37-year-old, who had his 200 Jersey crosses indoors until April, is happy with the new breeding season. Over 90 of his cows have been covered so far.

Sean is working through the backlog of work with help from his farm assistants, Fintan Mullarkey and Patrick Walsh, "Things are flying at the moment," he says.

He's happy that the farm, which has two milking platforms across four separate divisions, is where it should be at this stage of the year. They are used to late springs in Mayo and his sympathies lie with his fellow dairy farmers in the south and east who got the worst of the storms and rains this winter.

Dairy Farmer Sean O'Donnell on his farm at Behy Beg, Ballina, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan